If you’re interested in meeting any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org. Call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117, appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hello, I’m Stevie Rae. I am a lovable energetic lab mix who LOVES water! I can be a bit nervous around new people and new dogs at first, but give me a chance and I’ll be just fine! Stevie Rae is a four-year-old female Lab mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I’m Conway! I’m very sweet and love to talk! Even though I’m a little older, I’m still fairly playful and active. I’ve got a little bit of a skin issue and am in need of some TLC. I should not go to a home with cats as I enjoy chasing them! Conway is an eight-year-old male husky and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I'm Bruno. I'm a very sweet, handsome fellow. I would prefer a quieter home where I can just chill out in the peace and quiet. Bruno is already fixed, up to date on all vaccines, and ready to go to a wonderful home!
Hi there, my name is Tracks! I’m an incredibly sweet kitty who loves to eat! My name is Tracks because I was found by the railroad tracks. I would love to find a new home to settle down in! Tracks is a three-year-old male, domestic shorthair and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, I'm Blitz! One of my owners recently passed away and my other owner was hospitalized, so I'm now looking for my next home. I have grown up around other cats but would do well in a home by myself too. I love to tuck myself into hiding spaces (even when I'm comfortable) but will gladly come out for pets and treats too!