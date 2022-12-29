Looking to adopt?
If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. They are located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117.
Howdy there! I’m called Wagyu, like the beef! Get it? Cuz I look like a cow! I’m a super chill dude who loves food and hanging out! I don’t really care for other dogs because I prefer to have all the snacks to myself. I’d love to be someone’s steadfast couch companion! Wagyu is a six-year-old male hound-mix and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed. If you’re interested in meeting this pet or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117
Hey, I’m Yoshi. Aren’t I handsome? I am sweet but very shy. I get along well with other cats and I really enjoy laying in soft beds. Just give me some time and patience and I’ll be a great addition to your home! Yoshi is a two-year-old male grey and white tabby cat and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed. If you’re interested in meeting this pet or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117
Hello, I’m JimJam. Don’t let my grumpy face fool you, I am sweet as pie! I’m an older lady who just wants a comfy couch to lay on for the rest of my days. I’d make a wonderful companion for a sweet older couple who just wants some quiet company. It’s obvious I’ve been through a lot in my lifetime, so I’m entitled to my days where I just want some peace and quiet to be left alone. JimJam is a nine-year-old female black domestic medium hair cat and is currently two-year vaccines, microchipped and fixed. If you’re interested in meeting this pet or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117
Hey there! The name’s Moochie. Though I should really be called Prince Charming because I am so handsome and have successfully charmed everyone I have met so far! Though I somehow still haven’t charmed my way into a furever home yet! Guess I need to keep working on my skills! I am very smart and already know some commands. I am a sucker for good treats and squeaky toys and I get along great with other pups! Moochie is a three-year-old male, large, mixed breed and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed. If you’re interested in meeting this pet or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117