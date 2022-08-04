Hi, my name is Annie! I am very sweet, smart and goofy! I get nervous around new people and don’t really like crowds. I love to cuddle with my people! I am very smart and already walk pretty well on a leash, know some commands, am completely house-broken, and crate-trained! I get along with most other dogs big and small, but prefer the company of male dogs. I am unsure about cats because I wasn’t raised with them, but I listen well so I’m sure I could learn. Annie is a one-year-old female cur mix and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hiya, I’m Blanca! I’m super-duper sweet and friendly! I’m looking for a home filled with love and cuddles as human affection is my most favorite thing. When I came in, my front leg was badly injured so it had to be removed. Now, I get around on three legs! Don’t worry, I adapted really well and it hardly bothers me at all! Blanca is a three-year-old female American Bulldog and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey everyone! My name is Scooter! I am a sweet and loveable fella who loves to be with people. I’m a big boy who loves food too! I like to talk as well. I’ve had an issue with recurring UTIs, so I am on a prescription diet now. But don’t worry! I’m still a happy healthy kitty otherwise. Scooter is a six-year-old male brown tabby and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed
Hello, I’m Mushu. I’m a bit of a diva and act like royalty. Being the Queen of the Catty Shack is getting a bit boring, though. So I need a new kingdom to preside over. I’ll grant my gracious subjects with the honor of providing me with chin scratches and the pleasure of hearing my purr. But only when I feel like it! Mushu a two-year-old female tortie and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
