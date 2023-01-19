If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. They are located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117.
Hey there! I'm Mai Tai, the one-eyed wonder! I'm super friendly and love EVERY person I meet! Having only one eye does not slow me down and only makes me cuter! The first thing I'll do when I meet you is roll over for a belly rub. I like being around kids, but I prefer to not hang out with any other dogs. I can be kinda stubborn and will need some training work but I am eager to please! I have the best smile and playing tug-of-war is my favorite pass-time! MaiTai is a 2-yr-old female medium mixed breed and is currently on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, my name is Chance! I am a wonderful, gentle older dog. I was recently uprooted from my home of 8 years due to circumstances beyond my control, which has made me a little nervous! Understandably so, that home was all I knew for my whole life! So it will take a little time and patience for me to come out of my shell. Since I've been here, it's become obvious that I am very sweet and loving, great with kids, and good with other dogs! Won't you take a chance on me? Chance is an 8-yr-old male mixed breed and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hello. My name is Sandy Claws. I am very shy and will need some patience and love. I just need someone to dedicate their time to helping me build my confidence and trust. Once I am allowed time to blossom, I'm sure I will flower into a wonderfully sweet kitty! Sandy Claws is a six-month-old female tabby cat and is currently up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.