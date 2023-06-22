Picnic, cake auction, friends, family and fun set for this weekend

From the 2021 Linden Cemetery Picnic, the volunteers were displaying the last item for bid – a homemade pecan pie – these young volunteers are already veterans at display baked goods for the Linden Cemetery Picnic cake auction. Left to right are Brook Raybon, Molly Parker and Gracie Hileman.

 Martin Steele

It’s this Saturday – yes, this Saturday – the annual Linden Cemetery Association Picnic.

Set to begin at 9 a.m. on June 24, the annual fundraiser draws hundreds of friends, family and visitors each year, for a bit barbecue or rice perlo, homemade cakes and pies and ice-cold, hand-squeezed lemonade.

The event was started more than a century ago – back in 1897, as a way to help fund upkeep and improvement to the Linden Cemetery.

Successful in raising thousands of dollars, the picnic includes the popular dishes, as well as a cake and pie auction, where the crowd vies for some of the locally- made cakes.

The picnic is as much tradition as it is fundraiser, with generations of families coming out to donate their time and energy – setting up, squeezing lemonade, working the barbecue and serving up the food.

Along with the food, it’s a great opportunity to sit and soak up the fellowship.

The picnic is held at Linden Cemetery,

This year, a raffle is planned, with tickets at $2 each. First prize is the winner’s choice of a Hengry Golden Boy 45 Long Colt or Glock 43X 9MM.

Second prize is the item not selected for first prize.

Third prize is $100 and fourth prize is $50.

The cemetery is located on C.R. 772 and C.R. 772 C, off S.R. 50 in Linden.

