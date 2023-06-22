It’s this Saturday – yes, this Saturday – the annual Linden Cemetery Association Picnic.
Set to begin at 9 a.m. on June 24, the annual fundraiser draws hundreds of friends, family and visitors each year, for a bit barbecue or rice perlo, homemade cakes and pies and ice-cold, hand-squeezed lemonade.
The event was started more than a century ago – back in 1897, as a way to help fund upkeep and improvement to the Linden Cemetery.
Successful in raising thousands of dollars, the picnic includes the popular dishes, as well as a cake and pie auction, where the crowd vies for some of the locally- made cakes.
The picnic is as much tradition as it is fundraiser, with generations of families coming out to donate their time and energy – setting up, squeezing lemonade, working the barbecue and serving up the food.
Along with the food, it’s a great opportunity to sit and soak up the fellowship.
The picnic is held at Linden Cemetery,
This year, a raffle is planned, with tickets at $2 each. First prize is the winner’s choice of a Hengry Golden Boy 45 Long Colt or Glock 43X 9MM.
Second prize is the item not selected for first prize.
Third prize is $100 and fourth prize is $50.
The cemetery is located on C.R. 772 and C.R. 772 C, off S.R. 50 in Linden.