Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week five in the series, with the focus on Robert Piwowar.
“Regardless of what programs we are being asked to implement, what technology we are given to enhance education, the biggest impact on a student’s ability to learn with any teacher, is the teacher’s attitude toward them. If a student feels emotionally and academically safe in your classroom, they are willing to take academic risk and grow from the experiences. As the educator my attitude sets the tone. If I believe all my students can grow, they will. If I only believe certain students can grow, then only those students will grow,” said Robert Piwowar.
Currently teaching at Sumter Prep Academy, he has been in education for 16 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in science, secondary education from Eastern Michigan University, class of 2005. He also has a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida, class of 2009.
Piwowar attributes his success to many, beginning with his parents and family who he said instilled a blue collar work ethic and the importance of family.
“In school, the various coaches and teachers who took an average student aside and held me accountable and taught me I could be more. My children, who inspire me every day to be the best possible person I can be. Due to them, each day I wake up with the enthusiasm of a 10-year-old and attack life,” he said.
He went on to credit his close friends, “… who know my darkest moments and still see the good in me. They hold me accountable for my actions and behaviors and yet inspire me to keep going. Through their support, I know now I am fully capable of accomplishing any dream. Without all those support systems,through various stages of my life, I would not be in the situation I am currently in, and every day I thank God for blessing me with amazing support at every step in this journey we call life.”
Among his most memorable moments, “Obviously, the birth of my two children, Hunter, 12 and McKenzie, 10) is top of the list.”
“As a student myself, academically, school was never easy. I was in remedial math courses until my senior year, had to receive reading support in a pull-out setting and had to repeat some language arts courses in high school. So, for me to earn a master’s in education was one of my crowing moments in life.”
“On a personal note, one Easter morning, I sat on the beach on the Atlantic Ocean and watched the sky go from pitch black to day light. Those few hours reflecting on the beach, gave me a new perspective on life and inspired me to flip the switch on my own my life and take control of my future and what I wanted my life to become,” he said.
“Over a 16-year career in education, I have had many memorable moments, both joyous, and … so much heartbreaking. However, in my current assignment as a teacher at Sumter Prep Academy, the most memorable moment for me was last year,” when all the seniors enrolled at the school graduated.
“Working with students who have a higher risk of dropping out … to see the expression of pure joy on their faces when they realized they will graduate with a diploma truly inspired me as an educator.,” he said.
“For me, the decision to pursue a career in education began in high school. At the timem I was an average student, at best, and an average athlete for the school. It was various conversations with coaches, teachers and specifically, the time I would spend with my high school principal that would propel my purpose and goal of becoming and educator.
“My current assignment was a decision that was an easy one. I was working in a neighboring county as a science teacher and athletic director. I heard of an opportunity to come to Sumter Prep and realized I would be paired up with an inspiring principal and absolutely jumped at the opportunity to return to Sumter County and work with an amazing team of professionals and truly inspiring students.
“Obviously, education and specifically a high school diploma, is the first step to opening a student’s future. Once they graduate, they can pursue a career through a technical program, certification, military service or college. However, what I feel is most important about education is teaching our students two things: First we need to teach our students how to think. They need to have a basic skill of solving problems and finding real world solutions.
“It’s not always going to be laid out in front of them in a textbook. Real life is about applying your set of knowledge to an issue, solving it and then thriving in your results.
“The second most important thing I teach my students is relationship building. Relationships are the key to life. In my classroom, on the practice field or in the hallways, this is accomplished through consistency. For me, consistency in the classroom, on the practice field or in the hallway looks like the following: everyday I show up for my students, dress professionally, address them with a level of respect - my behavior toward them is consistent, hold them accountable for their actions, offer lessons on why, and not just because I say so.
“Most importantly, I take time to get to know them and their life outside of school. By focusing on problem solving and relationships in my class, my students feel safe and we can work on the various science curriculums (in a day, I teach six different types of science) and apply it to the real world.
“When others view me from the outside as a teacher, I hope they see that the true way to motivate student to learn is by building that relationship with them. Getting the student to buy in, because they feel safe. I hope other teachers see what I do every day and learn something. I hope when my students leave the class and go on to do great things, they look back when in a situation and imagine how I would handle it and apply that knowledge themselves.
“This job will never make you rich in one paycheck. However, each day you have the opportunity to invest in a student’s future. For me, I hope other teaches, students take that perspective and invest in themselves, as well as others, wisely.”
Piwowar said his philosophy in the classroom is “Do no harm! This was taught to me during my undergraduate work and I apply that to my work and life. This simple, guiding philosophy has helped me to shape the culture in my classroom. No student will ever come into my class and not feel respected and cared for. They will leave my classroom with emotional and academic growth,” he said.
“Originally, I am from Michigan but have lived in Central Florida since 2006. Currently, I live in Bushnell and have called that home for the past six years. I have a son who is 12 and attends South Sumter Middle, and a daughter who just turned 10 and attends Webster Elementary School. In our free time you will often find us at the beach or just generally exploring Florida.”
Anything that might surprise others about him?
“People are often shocked to learn how many jobs I have held in education as well as some of my accomplishments. In my career, I have taught middle school and high school, I have served as a testing coordinator for a high school with over 1,300 students, served as an athletic director, worked as an assistant principal at both middle school and high school level, as well as served as an elementary principal.
“During that time, some of my accomplishments: I am now a two-time Teacher of the Year (South Sumter Middle School 2011, Sumter Prep Academy), “A” school principal (Bushnell Elementary School 2014-2015 school year); as an athletic director, led a campaign that set a record number for funds raised and also oversaw the creation of the school’s first cheerleading team (East Ridge Middle), been a part of administrative staff to start up an AVID program (South Sumter Middle School), established an all Pro Dad’s chapter (South Sumter Middle School 2012-2014).”
“As far as personally, people are often shocked to learn that I struggled with my personal education. As mentioned earlier, I was an average student, at best. I took remedial math up until my senior year. With maturity and a lot of academic grit I managed to earn a Bachelor of Science and a masters,” he said.