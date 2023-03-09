The City of Tavares will host their 15th Annual Planes, Tunes and BBQ on Friday and Saturday – March 10 and 11 in Wooton Park.
A family-friendly event that features live music, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone, a drone show and more!
Admission to the event is free.
On Friday, the fun is one from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There’ll be live music, a variety of food and merchandise vendors.
Nashville singer/songwriter, Jess Kellie Adams, will open the show, followed by country with the Crossfire Creek Band.
On Saturday, it’s all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The seaplanes will arrive to participate in the Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions, including the crowd favorite - a “melon bomb drop” contest.
Live music will follow with Jess Kellie Adams, Dallas Tyler and Nashville singer/songwriter, Maggie Baugh.
Maggie’s TikTok series, “Finish the Lick” which shows off her proficiency on eight instruments has garnered more than 25 million views.
There will also be a state-of-the-art drone show and fireworks.
Chayce Beckham will close out the event. Beckham was the first to ever win American Idol with an original song, his semi-autobiographical, self-written track “23” shot to the top of numerous viral charts, racking up more than 122 million on-demand streams.
The park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street. For more information, call 352-742-6176.
Seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking is available in the parking garage at 200 N. Sinclair Ave.