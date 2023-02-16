For several years, while I was young, living in Indiana, my family would take us to the Indiana State Fair. In Indianapolis, it was always around my birthday. It was a treat to see all of the agricultural exhibits, visit the plant show - where plants had been judged showcasing their ribbons, and make our way to the large assortment of vegetable entries sometimes showing things I’d never seen.
I’m sure that many of you have memories of state fairs, but perhaps also county fairs. This is an opportunity to bring your entries to the Sumter County Fair.
This year, the Sumter County Fair is Out of this World!
The UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be accepting plant entries, both houseplants and containerized ornamental plants, for judging and to be put on display at the 2023 Horticulture Show. There are 16 different classes of plants you can enter, including African violets, bromeliads, and cacti and flowering plants like begonias or kalanchoe.
You may prefer foliage plants like crotons, snake plants or those single varieties in hanging baskets. Some of you may be growing orchids or ferns. If you grow plants in decorative pots, or have a dish garden with many different plants, you can enter those too!
Many gardeners enjoy growing small trees and shrubs in containers, which are also eligible for entry. Every class also includes an “other” section so if you don’t see your plant on the list, no fear – you can enter your plant!
You’ll need to leave your plant for the entire fair so others can enjoy seeing all the entries and you should have grown your plant for at least two months. The only entry that can have many plants is the dish garden. Both the dish garden and youth entries only need to be grown for one month!
If you enjoy growing vegetables, you may bring examples of single vegetable varieties, or single fruit varieties per container and it should contain an appropriate number of samples. Make sure all entries have been grown by you. The same would apply to an egg display in a basket or container.
While lovely, containers of mixed vegetables, brought in as an entry, will not be judged.
Adults can enter up to five different varieties in each category. So, five different entries of vegetables, five different varieties of fruit and five different types of eggs in separate containers.
The Sumter County Fair runs from Friday, March 3, to through Saturday, March 11.
We will be accepting your entries between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2, in Expo 6 - by the big garage door.
Master Gardener Volunteers will be checking for plants needing water.
You will be able to pick up your entries between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, March 13.
Visit the Sumter County Fair website and scroll to Horticulture for more information on the types of entries at https://sumterfair.net/pageserver/fair-forms.