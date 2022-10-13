Fall weather means the annual Plantoberfest is coming!
You can join the UF/IFAS Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteers, along with neighboring nursery and landscape vendors, to share in a love of gardening. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Wildwood Community Center at 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood.
There’ll be a large variety of gardening items, from plants, flowers and shrubs to fruit trees, pollinators, orchids, tropical plants, herbs and vegetables. There’ll be garden décor and much more.
They will offer a Master Gardener volunteers front and center to answer questions and our vendors are happy to share their wealth of information about their goods.
Entry fee will be $2 per person and the proceeds support the UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener programs in place, from Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinics to Speakers Series, special events, youth and demo gardens, workshops and classes.
The funds also help support their yearly events, including the Plantoberfest.
If you have any questions, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Program Assistant Donna Lester at 352-569-6864.
The extension urges residents to support the event and the vendors on site.