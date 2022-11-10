This story did not jump correctly in last week’s edition of the Sumter Sun Times. In an effort to ensure the information is out, the Times is publishing the article, in its entirety this week.
Last Tuesday morning, a local woman reported being pulled over by a man driving a dark sports car with lights and siren, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
It was about 7:45 a.m. and she reported that she had just dropped her child off at school and was pulled over near the Kenny Dixon sports complex, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
The complainant advised that the subject that pulled her over was a black male, driving what may have been a Ford Mustang. When the subject approached her car, she advised that he was wearing a hoodie and a COVID mask and asked her for her driver’s license. When she complied, he took a picture of the driver’s license, told her that someone would be calling her and then left.
They do not have any leads on the subject at this time.
“We have placed an extra patrol/watch order on the home,” said Sumter sheriff’s PIO Michelle Keszey.
Keszey said the sheriff’s office advises citizens who are not sure that the car stopping them is real, they look for a safe place to pull over, signal their intent and slow down.
“Call 911 to confirm that a deputy is conducting a traffic stop. Be sure to provide your location, vehicle description, and license plate to our dispatchers. Also, keep your doors locked while dispatch confirms the traffic stop for you.
“Ask the law enforcement officer for their name and badge number. We encourage the public to report anything of concern to us directly, remembering if you see something, say something,” she said.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).