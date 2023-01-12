According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (the district), setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
The district will be conducting prescribed burns, January through March, at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve, which includes the Green Swamp East Tract in Polk, Sumter and Lake counties; the Hampton Tract in Polk County; and the Green Swamp West Tract in Pasco County.
The Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve is located north of U.S. Highway 98 along S.R. 471, and Rockridge Road between Lakeland and Dade City.
Approximately 12,000 acres will be burned in manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.