Shouldn’t we, as a country, stop for a moment, pat ourselves on the back, and appreciate just how far we have come?
When I listen to my friends on the left talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, I think they have a point. The left historically argues that our law enforcement officers did not look or think like them. Those on the left called for diversity, equity and inclusion in our police officers. Today law enforcement is a mirror of our society with about 60% White, 18% Latino and 12 % Black. About 7% are LGBTQ.
Wouldn’t most of us agree that is a vast improvement from the 1960s when many of us were growing up? Law enforcement still has room for more diversity, equity and inclusion. Just 17% of law enforcement is female and law enforcement employees lean heavily Republican.
The right, historically argues that our schools don’t represent their values. Interestingly, across every category, preschool, elementary, high school and college, the percentage of teachers who are white has dropped since 1990, while Latino and Black teachers have increased as a percentage. We are now 69% white teachers, 13% Latino and 10% Black.
Wouldn’t most of us agree that is a vast improvement from the 1990s, when many of us raised our children? The teaching profession still has room for more diversity, equity and inclusion. Just 26% in the teaching profession are male and teachers and they lean heavily Democrat.
Sure, there is more to do, but wow, we have made incredible progress toward the American ideal, that we are all created equal. That America’s strength is in its diversity. That we are open and inclusive. That what we care about is whether you can do the job, not your ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.
While much of our hate for other tribes based on ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation has dissipated, America has chosen to turn our hate to the people of the other political party. We need a tribe to hate, apparently, and it is socially acceptable to hate people of different political views.
We have used that fear and suspicion to engage in culture wars about our law enforcement and our education system. Let’s defund the police because they don’t think like us or act like us or represent our values. Let’s use the money for alternative law enforcement.
Let’s defund public education because they don’t think like us or act like us or represent our values. Let’s use the money for alternative education.
Why can’t we understand that, yes, law enforcement employees lean right but isn’t that about self-selection for people who like guns and law and order and not some nefarious intentional discrimination?
Why can’t we understand that, yes, education leans left, but isn’t that about self-selection for people who like to teach and serve others and not some form of intentional discrimination?
We’ve made incredible progress in reducing our internal tribal warfare, which focused on ethnicity, religion, sex, and sexual orientation. Let’s turn down the volume, open our minds, and appreciate those politically different from us.
