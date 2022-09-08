I’m truly proud to be living here in the Webster community! This community is showing the rest of Sumter County how community involvement can revitalize an area!
The Concerned Citizens of the Webster Area (CCWA) volunteers have completed two Cleanup Webster Days and all I can say is WOW! So much progress in only two work days, you people are amazing!
To everyone who has shown up to work or donated food and water to the volunteers, thank you!! Also, the City Council of Webster deserves a big thank you for the wonderful renovations that have been completed at the historic Webster Community Hall building. Many people have commented on how great it looks inside! Great job!
Here are some really important dates coming up:
Sept. 15, 2022 – 6 p.m.
Webster City Council Meeting
The Sumter County Preservation Society will be discussing the preservation of Webster during this meeting. Please attend.
Sept. 22, 2022 – 6 p.m.
Webster Public Budget Meeting
Great way to learn more about Webster’s budget.
Sept. 24, 2022
Webster Cleanup Day
Meet up time and project to be announced in the near future.
Della Daughtry
Webster resident/SCPS representative