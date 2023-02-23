The Raider Band Color Guard members earned top honors at the FBA (Florida Bandmasters Associations) District 19 Auxiliary Performance Assessment on Thursday, Feb. 9. All members performed flag solos.
Justice Jeffries, Mya Keyes, Ava Willis, Melina Edwards, Kamira Chappell, Katie Shepard, Alanna Willis, Rheanna Schultz, Katherine Snead, Gabbie Lister, Janiyah Laskey all earned excellent scores.
Chelsea Davis, Kellie Yelvington and Cory Roundtree all earned superi or ratings and will be traveling to peform at the state level in March.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Raider Band members participated in the FBA (Florida Bandmasters Associations) District 19 Solo & Ensemble MPA (Music Performance Assessment).
Gunnar Christensen - tuba solo, Alex Carter – tuba solo both earned good ratings.
Noemi Lazaro – piano solo, Destin Creamer – snare drum solo, Amos Lindner – marimba solo earned excellent rankings.
Michael Backus – trombone solo, Jackie Moreno-Trejo – alto saxophone solo,
Ryan Hurst - trumpet solo, Emily Sclafani - clarinet solo, Robert Martinez – timpani solo all earned superior.
The following students earned a superior rating and are eligible to perform at the state level: Elizabeth Schoenauer – clarinet, Hayes Jeffries – clarinet and percussion ensemble members - Ayla Perrone, Amos Lindner, Jackie Moreno-Trejo, Noemi Lazaro, Michael Backus, Colter Shea, Destin Creamer, Robert Martinez.