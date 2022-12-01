Last Friday was the first loss of the season for the South Sumter Raiders, but even with a 35-7 score, Cocoa, South Sumter still managed 185 yards for the game.
The Raiders end the 2022 football season with a 12-1 record.
Jamare Dorsey led the Raiders in TDs for the season, with 20 each for a total of 120 points.
Stanley Young followed up with 11 season TDS and Kaden Payne with 10. Eian Finkley made six, Elijah Adams made four. Malakhi Boone, Travion Overton, Jayden Young and Rashad Johnson each scored three for the season.
Jawarren Corbin, Colby Rinberger and Justin Winkler scored two TDs each.
B. Boone, Will Ammons, J. Strawder, Ja’Kyrian Turner, George Mullins, T. Young, Jordan Everett, Cody Zilcosky, William Cowart and Doby Gibson all scored one TD each for the Raiders during the 2022 season.
Abisai Mejia-Lopez earned the Raiders a total of 57 kick points.
Ty Kadur, J. Armas and S.Shines also added to the Raider points for the season.
Quarterback Eian Finkley completed 72 passes on 136 attempts for a total of 1,410 yards.
Quarterback Will Ammons made eight completions on 14 attempts for 132 yards.
The leaders in rushing yards this season were Jamare Dorsey with 1,270 yards and 153 carries, Finkley with 382 yards on 68 carries and Kaden Payne with 57 carries and 647 yards, Stanley Young with 35 carries and 256 yards and J. Strawder with 37 carries and 191 yards. Turner and Tayshaun Young had 13 carries each. Turner with 117 yards and Stanley Young with 56 yards.
Other carries/yards were added by Overton, Rashad Johnson, Corbin, Justin Winkler, Ammons, I. Rodriquez, Denzel McDonald, Rinberger, Bubba Boone and Trinidad. The total for the season was 443 carries for 3,407 rushing yards.
Receiving yard totals for the season were 332 by S. Young, 284 by Elijah Adams, Payne for 202, Jordan Everett for 197, Rinberger for 195, Winkler for 87.
Other players adding to the receiving yards total were Cowart, Trinidad, Johnson, M. Boone and B. Boone – all totaling 1,489 yards.
Ty Kadur made 13 sacks this season, Story made 10, M. Boone seven and Fil Pedraza with six.
Corbin, Sovercool, Turner, Carneglia, Fudge, Pedraza, Zilcosky also made sacks this season.
Solo tackles this season were led by J. Young with 30, Ty Kadur with 25, J. Corbin with 21 and R. Johnson and Fil Pedraza with 18 solos. Jake Mandahl with 13. M. Boone with 12 and Mullins with 11. Other solos were made by Jackson Sovercool, Turner, Gibson, Jimmy Owens, Semaj Shines, Danta Williams, McDonald, Charlie Carneglia, Bobby Hill, Landon Fudge, Rinberger, Zilcosky, Garrett Farr, Damarion Daniels, Lucas James, Colby Hodges, Ta Kindel and Bradley Simmons.
Interceptions were led by J. Young, Mullins, Johnson, Mandahl, Gibson and M. Boone.