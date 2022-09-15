South Sumter and Wildwood met on the Wildcats’ home field last Friday night, where the Raiders took the win, 30-6.
There was a lot of fanfare leading up to the contest, with the Raiders arriving by police escort and a full house on both sides of the field.
Late in the first period, a pass was tipped by one of the Raiders and picked off by Malakhi Boone, who raced down the field for a 48-yard Raider TD. Abisai Mejia-Lopez kicked his first of four extra points which gave the Raiders a 7-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, the Raiders tacked on more points when Jamare Dorsey ripped off a 43-yard TD run to put South Sumter ahead 14-0 after the PAT kick was good.
That advantage didn’t last long, however, as Wildwood’s Dedrick Grady took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown to cut the Raider lead to 14-6 with six minutes to play in the first half.
South Sumter kept the pressure on though with another Dorsey rushing TD two minutes before the half to give the Raiders a 21-6 lead at intermission.
Early in the third quarter South Sumter added two more points when Ty Kadur was credited with a safety after making a tackle in the end zone to make it 23-6. And with three minutes to go in the period the Raiders put the game out of reach at 30-6 when Dorsey scored his third rushing touchdown of the night.
Wildwood QB Vincent Brown, Jr. passed 54 yards on six completions and Wildwood QB Taylor Keiler passed 49 yards on six completions for the game. Raider QB Eian Finkley gained 126 yards on four completions during the game.
Dorsey had a huge night for South Sumter, being named Offensive Player of the Game after rushing 24 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Kaden Payne rushed for 51 yards, while Stanley Young ran for 18.
Raider QB Eian Finkley passed for 126 yards on four completions during the game, while Payne caught two passes for 84 yards and Jordan Everett brought in to receptions for 42 yards.
Sumter coach Lawrence said the co-defense players of the game were Jawarren Corbin and Malakhi Boone.
Corbin had five solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for loss and one sack, while Boone had two solos, eight assists, one caused fumble, one tack for a loss and the pick 6 interception.
“It always feels good to get any win. A lot of work goes into every game and when you can win it feels good,” said Raiders’ Lawrence of the win. “Our young men have worked extremely hard since last December, getting ready for this season. Nothing surprises me about our players. We have great senior leadership and young players who follow the older ones.”
Next up for the Raiders is a match-up with Eustis at Eustis - game time 7 p.m. Next up for Wildwood is a game against Suwanee at Live Oak. Game time is 7:30 p.m.