Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers this morning...overcast this afternoon with rain likely. It will be heavy at times. High 77F. NE winds at 25 to 40 mph, increasing to 70 to 90 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low around 75F. WNW winds at 60 to 80 mph, decreasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.