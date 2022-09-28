The Raiders had a slow start and fell behind early last Friday night, but ended up breezing past the Mitchell Mustangs with a 42-10 South Sumter win.
Mitchell drew first blood with a three-point field goal, followed by a long touchdown by quarterback Chris Ferrini and extra point, but that 10 points would be their total for the game, as the Raiders took over from there.
In the second quarter, with 11 minutes to go, South Sumter put up its first TD on a long 65-yard run by Jamare Dorsey, and just five minutes later, Dorsey rushed in a second TD. Both extra point kicks were successful and the Raiders took a 14-10 lead at intermission.
After taking the lead, South Sumter’s defense picked it up, making the team’s first of three sacks right before halftime.
Midway into the third quarter, Dorsey added a 25-yard rushing TD and with five minutes to go in the third, South Sumter’s Eian Finkley completed a 32-yard pass to Kaden Payne for another TD to give the Raiders a 27-10 lead.
Four minutes into the fourth quarter South Sumter’s Kaden Payne rambled into the end zone for a 16-yard rushing TD. The point after kick was good and the Raiders had put the game away at 34-10.
Less than a minute later the Raiders intercepted a pass in Mitchell territory which led to South Sumter’s Stanley Young scoring the team’s final touchdown on a run. The Raiders followed up with a two-point conversion for the final points of the game at 42-10.
Dorsey had a big night on the ground for the Raiders, rushing 19 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Young ripped off 67 yards and a touchdown in just three carries, while Payne ran for 59 yards and a TD score on seven attempts.
Finkley completed five of nine passes on the night for 82 yards and one touchdown. Payne caught one pass for a 32-yeard score, while Colby Rinberger snared to passes for 19 yards.
Mitchell’s Ferriini completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 130 yards. Drayk Simmons caught seven passes for 81 yards.
Next up, this Friday, Sept. 30, the Raiders take on the Crystal River Pirates at Inman Sherman Field in Bushnell. Game time is 7:30 p.m.