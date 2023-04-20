Four South Sumter Raider football players have signed letters of intent to play college ball.
Elijah Adams is signed to play for Southeastern University, Corbin and Finkley are set to play for the Iowa Central Community College Tritons. Pedraza signed on to play for the Warren University Royals. The following are bios on the players.
Elijah Adams
For South Sumter Raider Elijah Adams, football has been a lesson in having a “strong family bond with the teammates.”
Earlier this month, Elijah, a wide receiver, signed a letter of intent to play football for Southeastern University, where he will study business and contract engineering. He leaves South Sumter with a 3.33 GPA and notes he’s happy to have earned a scholarship to university.
He said he chose his field of study because he’s a “hands-on person,” and doesn’t want a career that keeps him indoors.
“That’s what my dad is good at, so I always watched him,” noting that it’s something he has the feel for.
Along with football and baseball, Adams was on the Raiders track team. His stats at South Sumter include 35 catches 510 yards, for an average of 14.5 yards a catch, four touchdowns, eight carries for 45 yards.
The son of Jennifer and Joel Adams, from Webster, he has three brothers - Ryan Evans, Trey Walker and Seth Adams, and said he followed their lead and began playing football. Like Elijah, his brothers played for South Sumter. His dad was also a football player, but played in Texas.
He said his siblings motivated him with the desire to play, noting his brother Ryan also took time to work with him.
Elijah is the first to earn a football scholarship, playing since he was young and noting that he began thinking about the possibility of trying to earn a college scholarship not long after he got into the game.
“College is my first step now,” he said, but long term, he would like to go professional.
As for where success comes from you have to “Put in the actual work,” he said, noting that playing three sports was a benefit for him, because some of that work comes from the different sports.
He said he believes, “As long as you study in advance, you’ll get it down.”
Elijah said his strengths are his height, his speed and his ability to jump high.
Along with the sport motivation and the team camaraderie, Elijah said football is a stress reliever and something he just really enjoys playing.
As for pre-game preparation, he said just gets “locked in,” and after that, he’s ready to play.
Off the football field, he enjoys playing basketball.
He’ll leave for college in August, but will take part in the university’s summer workouts. Only an hour from home, he’ll travel for workouts during the summer.
He’s looking forward to, “Making new friends,” and he’s “really ready for the first day of practice.”
Adams attributed South Sumter coaches Earl Everett and Christopher Gauntlett with moving him forward, noting that Everett led him through what’s going to be expected of him at the college level and Gauntlett (his weightlifting coach) worked with him to build up his strength and size.
“Both always pushed me and motivated me,” he said.
Jawarren Corbin
Jawarren, 17, is the son of Brandi Corbin and Garrion Corbin, Sr. and wore jersey number 6 for the Raiders, as a linebacker. At six-foot, one and 230 pounds, he played linebacker for the South Sumter Raiders and signed a letter of intent to play for Iowa Central Community College.
He said he began playing football when he was about five years old, but he didn’t begin thinking a scholarship might be a possibility for him until he was in the tenth grade. Coaches began talking to him about in his junior year.
He was influenced by his dad, a former running back, who played for Wildwood and then went on to college to play for Tiffany University in Ohio.
His dad is also the one that taught him, “No matter what happens, keep your head up,” he said.
He also credits South Sumter Coach Earl Everett for his influence, which included the importance of “…being a better person, doing the small things that matter.”
As for what he’s learned from playing football, Jawarren said it’s to, “… always face adversity - things in life will never always go your way, so you have to learn how to take on challenges.”
He said he loves the game because “you be yourself,”
And because of “… the brotherhood and bonds that last forever.”
He was also influenced by former American Football League player Ray Lewis.
Jawarren said his strengths in the game are his tackling ability and his smarts on the field and he would really like to go all the way to the National Football League.
Off the field he enjoys, “… hanging with family,” and video gaming.
He will study Business Entrepreneurship at Iowa.
His high school stats include 23 solos, 60 assists, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and one CF.
Jawarren was selected the Florida District 8 Player of the Year and was selected to play in the FACA All-star game. He was a top four finalist for the Scot Brantley Award
Eian Finkley
South Sumter Raider quarterback Eian Finkley signed a letter of intent to play football for Iowa Central Community College. He is the son of Tera Finkley and Garrion Corbin.
Finkley said he’s been playing football since he was five or six years old, when his mom signed him up for the game.
“I wanted to play basketball. I was kind of physical on the court and she said, ‘maybe you should try football.’ I’ve played every year since then,” he said, adding that he missed one year in middle school but served as the team manager that year.
He said he loves the game, but it’s not just the game.
“It’s about being around people that would go to bat for you, especially at South Sumter,” he said, adding that he’s known most of his Raider teammates for a lot of years, growing up with them as players and friends.
He believes his strength on the field is an ability be a good leader and “holding my team accountable.”
“It’s not just about being a good player,” he said, recalling lessons from South Sumter Middle School Coach John Kinley.
He said the lessons included understanding that “…being a good football player isn’t just what you can do on the field,” but it’s also about working to help the people around you be better as well.
Finkley said he also voices his opinion.
“I speak up,” he said, noting that if the coach, “… calls something that I don’t agree with I tell him.”
Finkley also has a willingness to help others.
He gives his coaches a lot of credit for where he’s at in football and those philosophies, as well as encouraging him to do things that he wasn’t sure he was capable of doing. He especially notes the support he got from coaches Earl Everett and David Segrest.
“They always had to remind me,” he said, noting that he was timid with being a quarterback at first, thinking, “I don’t know if I can do this.”
But they were supportive, pointing out the work he had done to get there.
As for physically, “I feel like have a good arm,” and “I can extend plays with my legs better than most players.”
He said being a quarterback that can run and move can help if something goes wrong in a play.
“It’s kind of like a second chance,” he said.
“They talk to you every day about it,” and they “Never gave me a short answer – it always came from the heart,” he said.
He wore jersey number 5 for the Raiders and cites the importance of teamwork, saying, no matter how good you are, “You can’t win a game by yourself.”
He said it takes the players, the coaches, the fans, “Everyone has to be on the same page.”
In his off time, he enjoys the Play Station and works out.
As for the sports people he follows, it would Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson, mainly because he’s learned a lot from them, he said.
Jackson – “A lot of people doubted him when he was coming into college and pro,” but he “…overcame those doubts and that really inspired me.”
As for advice to others, especially really young players, Finkley said it’s that things aren’t always going to be good, “But don’t give up.”
For the older players, he said, “It’s the same thing, but stay confident. You know you put in that hard work.”
And, “Keep God first and don’t let your sport be your personality.”
While he hopes to one day play in the NFL, he work his college courses – either in marine biology or in the medical field.
He’s determining his college education study based on his interest in the water and his mom’s career in the medical field. Marine biology because, “I’ve always kind of had a love for the water and things that happen under water,” he said.
Physical therapy because, “My mom’s been in the medical field,” and medical is something available at almost any college, he said.
As for game preparation, he watches movies and TV shows – he said he’s a fan of Stranger Things.
At six feet, two inches and 200 pounds, his career stats include 147 completions, 306 attempts with 2,292 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. Those numbers include 162 rushes, 895 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns
Filberto Pedraza, III
“Always try to find a way around it and never quit,” said Filberto Pedraza, of what he’s learned from football.
The son of Kim Smith and Filberto Pedraza, he’s 19 and played outside linebacker for the South Sumter Raiders.
The 185-pound, five-foot 10-inch linebacker signed a letter of intent to play football for Warner University and study business management. He has a weighted GPA of 3.1.
His Raider career includes 71 solos, 142 assists, 46 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, seven pass break-ups and one safety.
“I got into football through my grandpa,” he said, adding that his grandfather, Filberto Pedraza, Sr., put him in Pop Warner.
“He encouraged and took me down to practice.”
Both his grandfather and father played in high school, and his grandfather was an All American running back.
While he doesn’t have any professional sports heroes, Fil said South Sumter Coach Earl Everett has had a big influence on him.
“Just because he went to the same school and he played my position.”
But Everett made it, did the best he could and came back and gave to his community, Fil said.
“And that’s something that I admire.”
While Fil would like to play in the NFL, he notes playing a couple of games on television is the dream.
Long term, he plans to start his own business, or rather, go into business with his uncle, who has his own business and is a construction manager, he said.
He’s taking Business Management at Warner University.
As for being on the field, he said, he really enjoys the physicality of the game.
“I just feel like I have good vision as far as reading offenses and kind of predicting what could happen.”
He’s looking forward to a new chapter, as he heads off to college, noting that playing college football, “… has always been a dream of mine.”
Before a game, “I pray and then, after I pray, I try to just think about what could happen during the game and try to visualize it.”
Of the field, he enjoys helping his parents out and working out, he said.
Fil has one brother, Blaze, and one sister, Isabella.