The Raiders divvied up the TD scores last Friday night against the Dunnellon Tigers. Jamare Dorsey, Eian Finkley, Elijah Adams, Stanley Young, Colby Reinberger and Travion Overton all scored a single TD for South Sumter. Abisai Mejia-Lopez scored four kick points for the team, putting the Raiders at a 40 and 6 win against Dunnellon.
Jamare Dorsey made a TD on a 16-yard TD run, scoring the first game points in the second quarter. Elijah Adams made a TD on a 25-yard pass in the third quarter. With the score 12 and 0, it was Colby Reinberger with a TD on a nine-yard pass. Stanley Young earned another TD on a 47-yard pass in the third quarter.
Quarterback Eian Finkley made 16 completions on 21 attempts during the game against Dunnellon. Will Ammons made one completion on two attempts.
South Sumter’s Ty Kadur led in solo tackles with one sack, Jawarren Corbin (two sacks) and Fil Pedraza (one sack) followed with three solo tackles each and Jayden Young and Malakhi Boone (one sack) with two each.
George Mullins, Rashad Johnson, Jake Mandahl, Doby Gibson, Pierce Story, Danta Williams, Charlie Carneglia (sack) and Landon Fudge (sack) all had one solo tackle each for the game. Assists on tackles came from Jackson Sovercool, Bobby Hill, Semaj Shines, K. Browning, Cody Zilcosky, Garrett Farr and Waylon McNeal.
The Raiders had a total of 218 rushing yards against the Tigers and the team totaled 416 yards, rushing, receiving and passing for their game against Dunnellon.
Coach picks:
Offensive player – Eian Finkley; defensive player – Rashad Johnson; special teams – Denzel McDonald.
Next up for the Raiders, Newberry. The Raiders will play at home, on Inman Sherman Field, and game time is 7:30 p.m.
