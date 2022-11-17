The Panthers might have scored first, but the Raiders held fast, keeping the Eustis team to just 13 points for last Friday night’s game.
The Raiders took win 63-13 – honing in and keeping their undefeated ranking, now at 11-0.
The Raiders Kaden Payne Wright made a 43-yard TD run in the in the first quarter, scoring the first points for South Sumter in the game.
There was plenty of action in the second quarter, as the Raiders distanced themselves from the Panthers, earning 34 points in the first half.
It was Jayden Young with an interception for a TD and the Raiders scored a TD on a punt return in the second quarter, putting the score at 21-7, Raiders.
Elijah Adams, 8, scored on a 25-yard TD pass in the second quarter, putting the Raiders at 34 points.
Jamare Dorsey scored a TD on a 60-yard run.
They earned eight points in the third and the final 14 in the last quarter.
Jamare Dorsey had 11 carries with 91 yards, Eian Finkley, 10 carries with 58 yards.
Justin Winkler, Tayshaun Young, Payne, Stanley Young, Bubba Boone and Jay Strawder also adding to the rushing yards total. The Raiders had 311 yards.
On receiving, it was Adams, Jordan Everett and Javion Trinidad with 47 yards.
Jackson Sovercool sacked the Panthers quarterback for the Raiders and South Sumter player tackles were made by Jayden Young, Ty Kadur, Rashad Johnson, Jawarren Corbin, Fil Pedraza, George Mullins, J. Sovercool, Ja’ Kyrian Turner, Jake Mandahl, Doby Gibson, Jimmy Owens, Semaj Shines, Danta Williams, Denzel McDonald, Young, Charlie Carneglia, Landon Furdge, Kingzly Browning. Cody Zilcoskey, Malakhi Boone, Waylon McNeal, Ethan Fort, Jose Armas.
The Raiders had nine TDs and seven points score by kicker Abisai Mejia-Lopez.
Next up, the Raiders meet up with the Hudson Cobras for their second playoff game of the season.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. and the 11-0 Raiders will face the 9-2 Cobras at home on Friday, Nov. 18. This game is a part of the 2022 FHSAA Football State Championships – 2 S.