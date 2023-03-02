A real sweetheart on YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s team of volunteers, is Terry Raley, and we felt it was apropos to recognize her as our February Volunteer of the Month.
Terry was born and raised in South Jersey and cannot remember a time when she wasn’t around animals. She always had multiple dogs in her home and inherited a love for animals, mainly from her grandfather. She fondly remembers how he packed two lunches each day, one for himself and one for the birds and squirrels he would feed daily, at the local high school where he worked. As if that wasn’t compassionate enough, Terry tells us that he would come home and also feed the squirrels and birds dinner on the lot next to their house, before he would eat his own dinner. We now see where she gets her great compassion for animals.
Terry and her family currently have three rescued dogs. Ally and Abby are a mother/daughter duo of Feist/Italian Greyhound mixes that were rescued from a kill shelter in Alabama.
Little Man, aka Manny, is a Chihuahua mix who is a real yapper and ended up in a county shelter before Terry found him. The three are incredibly bonded and go everywhere together.
“My love for animals is what inspires me to volunteer. All animals need love, care and attention but shelter animals need lots of extra care, hugs and kisses as they have been left behind,” she said.
“All should be spoiled, as they search to find their forever home.”
“Animal rescue is a wonderful cause and if you love them, it is very rewarding for yourself and the animals. There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes, at a shelter, that you would never know about if you weren’t part of it.
“There are lots of great people there all working for the same reason. It is a great group to work together with for the same cause. Whatever you would choose to do improves the animal’s stay at the shelter,” she said.
Terry added that all her experiences are fun and rewarding.
“Every time I am out there fundraising, I am amazed at how generous people are. Everyone that walks up to the table is very caring, whether they have animals or not. They offer money, food or items for the animals, all of which is needed and appreciated.”
With so many ways volunteers can help, Terry shared that she initially walked the dogs and then got into fundraising, where she volunteers now. She points out that “if you don’t want to walk dogs or fund raise, there is a job for everyone at the shelter. Young or old, there is something there for you to do. There are lots of cats and dogs that would love to see you, even if you just stop in for a hug or kiss.”
To make a lifesaving difference as a shelter volunteer with YOUR Humane Society SPCA, simply fill out an application at www.yhsspca.org/volunteer. As Terry pointed out, there are many ways to help such as fundraising at special events, walking dogs, caring for cats, clerical work, gardening, laundry, donation pickups and more. Volunteer orientations are monthly and those with completed applications will be notified when to attend the next one.
Thank you Terry for the great gift of YOUR time and compassion for Sumter’s animals in need!