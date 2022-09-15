We have some very serious problems in our country. Problems that must be addressed.
Those problems are, “the power of suggestion,” - “China and our education system.”
Not so much here in Florida, but generally, in many other states.
They are real and they exist. It is taking place extensively in the media – especially on television on some false news and talk shows.
Then there is China. Correct me if I am wrong, but it is China that is sending drugs in south of the border that is killing 100,000 of our citizens a year. Both of these problems must be addressed. How do we as citizens address these problems?
First, TV news. TV news has commercials. I suggest we start a campaign to
boycott any and all products that air on any news programs that fail to report the news.
They need to go back to the way news was early on. They would come on the air and report the news. In the last five minutes of the news, the news manager would come on the air and give an editorial of the news, or should I say their opinion of the news.
I understand there are talk shows that also spread false information. I understand that we have the freedom of speech, however, you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater.
What they are doing on these talk shows is no different than yelling fire in a crowded theater. This too, must be addressed.
I would suggest we contact the manufacturers of products advertised on any news or talk shows that spread false information, based on their opinion, instead of documented facts, and tell them if they do not remove their ads from those programs, you will stop buying their product.
As to China, we import billions of products annually from China. This has allowed them to build and strengthen their armed forces. This too must also be addressed! When you go into any store or on line to purchase a product, look to see where it was produced. If it says made in China… put it back on the shelf. I would go as far to say, find the store manager and tell them you refuse to purchase any product they offer the says “made in China” on the label.
It is obvious that we have problems in our country -problems that are not
being addressed.
It is obvious we must, as loyal Americans, take action!
This is a peaceful action I believe will certainly make a difference.
Respectfully,
Phil Longo