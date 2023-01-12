Students at Webster Elementary School never know what surprises might be in store for them. In an effort to enhance reading experiences, a few surprise guests showed up at the school to read to students, just before winter break. The visitors included Santa helpers, Pete the Cat, the Grinch, to name a few.
