readers at Webster

The visitors included Santa helpers, Pete the Cat, the Grinch, to name a few. Shown (front row, left to right) are: Amanda Baker, Jessica Furlong; (back row, left to right): Aysegul Ugur, Brie Ishee, Deanna Strickland, Jennifer Mears, Leslie Mancini.

Students at Webster Elementary School never know what surprises might be in store for them. In an effort to enhance reading experiences, a few surprise guests showed up at the school to read to students, just before winter break. The visitors included Santa helpers, Pete the Cat, the Grinch, to name a few.

