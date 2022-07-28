Laptops, backpacks, pencils and pens ready, it’s time to head back to the classroom in Sumter. The 2022-2023 begins in less than two weeks for students, as they head back to class on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
“Right now everything is good,” said Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley of the upcoming school year, including the fact that the district is not currently dealing with any COVID issues.
But they are working to fill the last few positions in the district.
Shirley said there have been a large number of teachers who retired from the Sumter in the last couple of years and they’re still trying to fill some slots.
While there are always some last minute positions they need to fill, it’s been more challenging recently, he said.
Statewide, there are currently 9,000 teaching positions that remain unfilled.
He said the causes vary, including that fact that there aren’t as many people getting into education anymore.
“Salary didn’t keep up with inflation,” although Sumter has worked hard to meet salary needs. Starting teacher pay in the district is $50,523.
In some cases, new teachers accept a job in one district, but live in another and something comes open in their area, just before the school year starts, so a district will end up with an empty position.
While the need for teachers is across the board in first and secondary education, the biggest need is in elementary school. Science, math and speech pathology teachers are also in demand. In the case of a speech pathologist, “It’s hard to compete with private industry,” which pays more, he said.
The high number of retirees was due to the DROP program – a program that requires teachers to retire after 35 years. Many of the teachers retiring these last couple of years, entered the program at the same time, more than three decades ago.
Shirley said close to 100 people have retired and there are only 400 in the district.
“Not quite 25%, but close.”
“We’ve lost some really good people,” he said of those longtime educators who retired.
Career Training
While the Sumter district has always offered some technical training, in recent years, they’ve really expanded what they offer through CTE (Career Technical Education).
Shirley said the district goal is to have every student either enrolled, employed or enlisted by the time they graduate high school.
The expansion of the program has also been impacted by the growth and economy in the county, which allows for more options and higher paying jobs locally.
He said the county has changed a lot and there are a lot more opportunities for career technical training programs.
He said graduates used to “ …have to leave Sumter County to get a job that paid decent and now they don’t.”
The district is strategic about what they offer – offering programs that will work for Sumter County jobs and yet, are interesting enough to get the student’s attention.
“It’s an elective, so they get to choose.”
He said they want “ … to have the jobs that your industries need,” he said.
Shirley said Sumter has expanded the programs since Florida legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis have put the focus on it.
“Every student is not going to go to college – they’re just not – they’re not interested,” he said.
And “You don’t need to go to college to make a really good living.”
“Kids can drive five miles instead of 40 miles,” to have a decent job.
Principal changes
With the new school year come changes in faculty, as well.
Principal changes include Desa Furlong taking the principal position at Webster Elementary School, Brooke Shea at South Sumter Middle School, Jamie Kinney at Bushnell Elementary School and Kelly Kinley from Bushnell to Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School.
Nicole Wade, who was principal at Lake Panasoffkee has moved to the district office to become the director of elementary education.
“We need bus drivers too,” Shirley said, noting that their current starting pay is $15 an hour.
Driver hours vary.
“Some as few as four hours a day,” he said, noting that others have duplicate routes and some drivers can work up to eight hours a day. The average is four to six hours a day.
In addition, there are plenty of extra-curricular activities, where drivers are needed, he said.
Drivers will need a CDL license and be able to meet the bus driver’s certification.
Free breakfast and lunch
for all students Breakfast and lunch continue to be served free to every student who is interested, through the Community Eligibility Provision.
Through the provision, all students are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.
Students are able to buy a-la-cart items with cash or money, in their individual lunch accounts. Parents can use PayPAMS to deposit money into a student›s account.