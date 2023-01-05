Hello, my name is Luna Perez. I have been in the Running Club for three years. During those three years I have had the time of my life. We joke, laugh and most importantly we build up endurance to be able to run three miles.
Out of the three years I have had so much fun. I would like to thank Mr. Ashley, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Davidson, both of Ms. Mccorkles and Mrs. Ashley, who helped me be the best runner I could be. During the Jingle Bell race I loved it because I had my whole family there, both my real family and my running club family. I could not ask for anything better. Again, I would like to thank all the teachers for making the Running Club possible and special.
What makes Tuesdays and Thursdays extra special at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School? What is the best club to join at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School? The Running Club.
Running Club is a club where students and teachers can join and run, to train for a 5K run, which is three miles. There is not only seriousness going on in the club, but also encouraging your teammates, joking, and having fun, which is the most important part because why join a club if you are not going to have fun?
Running club includes about 50 third to fifth graders and about 10 teachers. The club met on Tuesdays and Thursdays to prepare for the Jingle Bell 5K in Inverness, held Dec. 10.
About 30 people from the Run Club came out to run in Inverness. The most wonderful part was hearing the cheers, claps and support from everyone on the sidelines. The race was on the parade route and there was quite the crowd waiting for the Christmas parade to start. We had some of our members win medals. Henry Norris was the first of our club to finish and he took second in his age group. Cameron Davin finished right behind Henry and took first in his age group, Makenna Reynolds and Eden Derby took second in their age group.
Two adults even took home awards. Megan Wilson took second in her age group and Alan Ashley, the leader of the run club, took first in his age group.
Kids at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School should most definitely join Running club if they are third to fifth grade. Here are some reasons why they should join - number one, after a long day of working both students and teachers could all feel better clearing their head with a run.
They can just simply sign a piece of paper and join Running club for free at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School.
The second reason is that students and/or teachers can no longer say “There is nothing to do, what do you want me to do?” because they can just join Running Club and stay active.
The third reason is that if students are bored, they may not do as well in school but if they are having fun with something like Running Club, they can do better in school.
If parents are worried that their children have homework they might not want to do, that likely won’t be the case if they’re in the club, because they’ll be looking forward to going to Running Club so they will want to get all their homework done in school.