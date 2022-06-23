Mildred Graham was present during last Tuesday’s Commission meeting, as residents were discussing
concerns about the potential impacts if the Florida Turnpike expansion and the possibility of it being
built through the communities of Royal and Tillman’s Hammock.
She listened as community members asked commissioners for their support and voiced concerns about
losing the history of their communities, the quiet lifestyle and in some cases, homes, with elderly and
other families being displaced.
Graham and other residents are looking for the Commission to support them in a no build resolution to
stop the expansion in their area She lives in Royal, and at age 70, is the caregiver for her 97-year-old
mother.
“I’d like the Commission to come out and tell my momma what’s going on here,” she pleaded.
The subject is sparking strong emotions from those who live in the area. In addition to Graham’s
invitation, several people spoke out against the expansion, asking the Commission for their support.
Commissioners were asked to support a no build stance on the issue and rescind an earlier letter sent to
the Florida Department of Transportation. Of all the residents who spoke, none were in support of the
expansion.
In response to questions from the Times, Commission Chair Craig Estep referenced the joint letter from
Sumter County and the City of Wildwood that was submitted to the state, regarding the expansion.
The letter includes the following response from the county and Wildwood; “Following the participation
and completion of the MCORES process, also created by Florida Statutes §338.2278, that included
general public input supporting a “No Build” alternative, the State of Florida continued to proceed to the
next step of the current planning process to continue the fulfillment of the desire to see the
construction of the Northern Turnpike Extension. Sumter County and the City of Wildwood desire to
focus on the current trend of the State of Florida to build the Northern Turnpike Extension and mitigate
its impact to the residents and businesses in our jurisdictions. Having reviewed the Preliminary
Alternative Corridors as depicted in Exhibit A, both jurisdictions voted to support the transmission of this
letter that supports a modified “Alternative Corridor Center”, as well as formally reject the other
alternative corridors.”
There are four route options provided on the legend portion of the letter. The county referenced
Alternative Corridor Central.
The letter went on: “The modifications required by both jurisdictions to support the Alternative Corridor
Center include eliminating any part of the extension North of SR 44 while East of 1-75. The second
modification required is to maintain a parallel corridor on the West side of 1-75 in close proximity to CR
475 North of SR 44 to CR 245E to the Marion County line before transitioning to the West for the
balance of the Alternative Corridor Central. The basis of these to required modifications is to reduce the
adverse impact on the historic African-American community of Royal, to eliminate the impact of the
existing business operations East of 1-75, and to provide a Westerly parallel alignment to 1-75.”
Readers can view the full letter at www.sumtersuntimes.com
In his response to the Times, Estep explained that in “… the letter “No Build” is stated twice and has
corresponding Florida Statutes for reference and are contained in the first two paragraphs. Starting in
the third paragraph and beyond, the letter clearly states the BOCC response is a mitigation effort to
protect the African American community of Royal and our business community.”
He continued, “There is always a concern for the BOCC when our citizens of Sumter County present
issues. Our goal is to address those issues our citizens bring before us. If their questions are not
resolved immediately during the public forum portion of the meeting, there are always follow up
opportunities at the end of the meeting with the commissioners and/or the County Administrator.”
During the meeting, speakers like Mildred Graham shared their feelings on the expansion - residents
who were new to Sumter County and residents with family ties that date back for generations. There
were residents from Royal, whose families have been here since the later 1800s and a representative
from the Nichols family, here since the 1840s. Others noted they were several generation Floridians,
with a few decades on their Sumter County property, but in some cases, they are living with three or
more generations of the family on their property, moving to the area for a quiet, safer lifestyle. Still
others moved to Sumter in recent years.
Resident Rick Stagg, of Oxford, told commissioners he had a resolution to submit, asking that they adopt
it and send it to Gov. Rick DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation.
“We, as a community, as a neighbor, as an area in Sumter County, are strongly in favor of no build,” he
said. Alternative suggestions were also shared, mainly, expanding Interstate 75.
He said his family has been here for 30 years, leaving South Florida, because of the growth in the area,
where he said feared for the safety of his children and mother.
“This is a wonderful area,” Stagg said.
They currently have three generations of family living on their property and his son has property nearby.
He questioned whether his family would want to continue “… living communally anymore because of
the impact it would have on us.”
“We do not want this extension in our community,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd in the
room. “As our representatives, we ask you in the strongest possible terms. You represent us, please
represent us. This is our way of life, this is what we’ve chosen and this why we’ve moved up here.”
Royal resident Cassandra Hughes said her family has been here a 157 years and noted they have five
generations living in the area, including a 100-year-old cousin. She said they come from freed slaves and
people who have worked hard to get what they have, noting the blood, sweat and tears they have put
into the land.
“Nobody has sweat in the game like we do,” she said, drawing applause.
Royal resident Levi Solomon said the expansion will destroy communities. “The people are speaking and
they are saying no build,” he said. “We want a commission that will support us. We want a commission
that will stand for us. If others can, certainly the people we put in office can do the same for us. Of the
people, for the people, by the people.”
Oxford resident Janet Thomas said the issue is county as well as state, citing the stand that Citrus, Levy
and Marion have taken.
Some voiced concerns over the wildlife and the end to the tranquil lifestyle, as well as those who may
not be displaced and not have enough money to purchase another home.
One resident, new to the area, also voiced her feelings, noting they moved here from Michigan and
don’t want the expansion.
“I am begging and asking you to please stand behind us,” she said.
Jeff Bogue, running for Commission next election, said he hasn’t heard anyone say they would like to see
the expansion, “… but I see lots of people that don’t want it.”
He said government is to be of, by and for the people.
“I’m here to ask you to represent people,” he stated. “Your first obligation is to the people. Your voice is
supposed to be our voice.”
Another Royal resident voiced her concerns about the possibility of Royal graves being dug up and
relocated.
“Our grandmothers, our great-grandmothers - the ones that paved the way for us. How can these
people decide to do this type of thing?”
Two people were removed from the meeting, during and just after, the public comments segment. The
first person, Ashford Burris, was removed while he was speaking to commissioners.
Burris said he is originally from Los Angeles, California. but living in Miami now. New to the area, he said
he spent months looking for an area like where he found his property in Sumter County. He said he
drives 264 miles, every other week, to bring his family here. He questioned what’s been done to
eliminate problems with existing travel routes, before considering the expansion.
He asked that they guess how much money the turnpike makes and commissioners said they weren’t
doing that. Burris attempted to continue, moving away from the “guessing” portion of his presentation,
but according to Estep, he began addressing the audience, rather than the Commission. Burris was
escorted from the meeting.
Estep noted that the guidance for procedure during the public forum is always read as the public forum
segment of the meeting is opened. The guidance explains the requirement of addressing the board only
and no individual commissioner to help maintain decorum. It also explains how the presiding officer will
stop the person if needed to provide further guidance.
According to Estep, “The presiding officer attempted to stop Mr. Burris who had begun to address the
crowd instead of the board. Mr. Burris refused to yield to the presiding officer as required and continued
to spin up the crowd after multiple attempts to stop him from doing so. This was why Mr. Burris was
removed... not for his content or information presented. It is worthy to note that as Mr. Burris was being
removed, he kept rallying the gallery as he returned to his seat to procure his belongings. Mr. Burris
then proceeded to rally the crowd again from where he was sitting to the door while being escorted by
the deputy.”
The second person, making comments from the audience, was removed when he continued