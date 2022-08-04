A group of residents are continuing their effort to get county commissioners on board for a “no build” policy, regarding a potential expansion to Florida’s Turnpike that will impact communities along the northwest side of Interstate 75.
The group of residents and state activists met at 4 p.m. on July 26, prior to that evening’s commission meeting. They met at the Everglades Regional Recreation Center in The Villages. An estimated 35 to 40 people showed up. The participants came wearing protest T-shirts and carrying signs and posters, with some of them speaking to the crowd for about 25 minutes, according to Michael McGrath, of the Sierra Club.
McGrath has been working with the residents on the issue. He said more than 100 people attended the Commission meeting that followed.
Residents from Royal, Tillman's Hammock, Wildwood and The Villages, along with state activists, were expected.
McGrath said the actual Commission meeting included about two hours of comments from the public all opposed to the expansion and urging the Commission to take a “no build” stance.
While the Commission sent a joint letter to the state earlier, the letter also included a particular route as the preferred route, if the state goes forward with the expansion.
McGrath said they want the county to make their position very clear to the state, as a “no build” position.
“The clearest message they can send is they want the “no build” option,” he said, noting they want to see the residents represented and their homes and the environment protected.
He said with the corridor that they’re trying to petition, it will still take out the west side of Royal and portions of Tillman’s Hammock, as well as go through various Southwest Florida Water Management lands.
McGrath has been working on the project for the Sierra Club, since 2019, and he said along with residents’ concerns, it’s incongruent with what taxpayers have put money toward in conservation lands.
In promoting the event, McGrath noted that “…in 2019 the bill creating the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, and while M-CORES was technically repealed in 2021, the threat of a proposed Northern Turnpike Extension remains.”
In McGrath’s press release, he noted that Sumter Commission and Wildwood City Council jointly sent a letter petitioning Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise to modify the "Alternative Corridor Center" route to put it in close proximity to C.R. 475 North of S.R. 44 to C.R. 245E. That action has been universally unpopular; any route emanating from the current endpoint of the Florida Turnpike would severely impact the communities of Royal, Wildwood, Tillman’s Hammock, and Oxford in Sumter County.”
In response to the crowd’s request that the county support a “no build” stance, County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded on behalf of the Commission.
Arnold pointed out that the state went through a process, inviting public input, as they began considering the expansion. He said there was significant opposition to the expansion, well over 95%. He explained that the opposition wanted to see improvement to existing corridors, rather than expansion.
“Even the state’s water management district is not in support of it,” he said, noting that Southwest Florida Water Management does not want to see the expansion go through state lands.
Arnold said despite that public input, “The state chose to continue into this process, and they have now moved into the planning phase.”
While he notes that the state is still considering “no build,” he said the county was not consulted on alternatives the state would offer.
When they did get their first glimpse of the options, staff reviewed and any options other than “no build” were “not acceptable,” Arnold said.
He noted that while the county still supports no build, they provided an alternative, in case the state continues on with plans to build.
The alternative would have the least impact on Sumter County communities.
Simply taking a “no build” stance will not stop the state from moving forward, Arnold said, adding that their letter to the state supports “no build,” but offered alternatives if the state moves forward with expansion in Sumter County.
He said if the county holds to “no build” only, the state will study and choose from their own alternatives.
“We did point out in the letter that the community of Royal was going to be impacted,” he said, noting that the letter has drawn attention to issues and had an impact. Since it was written, the state has reached out to the community of Royal.
Arnold noted some other impacts as well, including drawing the interest of a state preservation group.
Arnold noted that the Commission’s effort is to try to reduce the number of parcels and homes that will be impacted by the expansion, if the state chooses to move forward.
He said if the board and other groups only want to consider the “no build” resolution, it’s completely at their discretion, but noted the state will still consider other alternatives.
“That’s the unfortunate reality,” he said.