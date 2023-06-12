A 44-year-old man with more than 30 felony convictions barricaded himself in a Sandalwood apartment and threatened to shoot deputies, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to multiple calls reporting that a car had crashed into an apartment on Sandalwood Drive in Wildwood. When they arrived, they discovered that the suspect, later identified as Corey Michael Payton, had barricaded himself inside second story apartment that he was burglarizing, according to the SCSO.
Payton reportedly began threatening to shoot deputies which led deputies evacuate several of the apartments for public safety. The Sheriff's S.W.A.T. team responded to the scene.
According to the SCSO, members of their crisis negotiations team established verbal contact with Payton through a window that he had broken out. After several hours of negotiating with Payton to surrender peacefully, he dove out of the second second story apartment window to the ground. The Villages Fire Rescue was staged on scene and were able to quickly initiate life saving measures, which ultimately resulted in Payton being flown to a regional trauma center by helicopter.
Inside one of the burglarized apartments, deputies located an ankle monitor assigned to Payton, who was on parole for burglary. The monitor had been cut off and left inside. A check of Payton's parole status revealed that he had previously violated his parole and was now being sought on an arrest warrant that had been issued a few days earlier, on June 9.
According to the SCSO release, Payton's criminal history is extensive with a total of 139 prior felony charges and 30 total felony convictions. His current charges are still under investigation but will include burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to a dwelling and multiple counts of criminal mischief. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).