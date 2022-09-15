Residents in the Webster community have formed a group called Concerned Citizens of the Webster Area (CCWA). Along with voicing concerns and following government issues, the members and other volunteers have been working to serve the community by donating their time and labor to clean and beautify the area. Last Saturday, a group of 40 volunteers showed up to work.
The group was created for people who live in Webster and the unincorporated areas around the city, those who have businesses in the city and those who simply love the area.
While administrators note that most people of, and from Webster, are in favor of gradual, moderate growth, they don’t want to see a population explosion that would come from thousands of zero-lot-line, cookie-cutter homes, according to co-coordinator Sandra McClanahan.
“We'd like to remain … rural … rustic …real,” she said.
Striving to keep that feel, the group has been addressing government issues, as well as community cleanup - working to do things that “will help to strengthen us as a community” and to help
Editor’s note: Author and coordinator Sandra McClanahan is spending time with volunteers who come out to help enhance the Webster community. The group takes time to visit with each other on the day they gather for work. The following is the outcome of a chat she had with volunteer Lydia Williams.
By Sandra McClanahan
Richard and Lydia Williams moved here in 2019, specifically to get away from the ‘Big City Gridlock of Jacksonville’. They had actually purchased their agricultural acreage south of Webster in 2012, but didn't start building until 2018.
The Williamses fell in love with Webster's rural, remote and secluded ambiance.
Lydia said, "All we see is that the neighbors are friendly. Everybody knows each other. And once we moved in, we wanted to get involved. So, we found our church home first. .. the Lord showed us where He wanted us.
“We have been serving the Lord with the First Baptist Church of Webster since we started. And, I do community volunteer work at the Hope Center in Bushnell. I volunteer twice a month at their food bank. And at the end of the month, I help with some of their bookkeeping and banking."
"When we first began planning our home, we met with four different builders. But they all wanted to put up a cookie-cutter home. We didn't want that. We wanted a home that fit in with the surroundings,” she said.
Lydia drew out what she wanted on a piece of paper - a rustic home with a wide, deep porch, facing east, where they could enjoy the peaceful, country sunrises.
She quoted one builder as saying, "I can do this for you"... and that's exactly what they got!
They have an easement that allows them access to their property and they pass through two cattle gates on their way in and out. Lydia likes to joke that they live in a "gated community".
All joking aside, Lydia was very clear about one thing, and this is something that every newcomer should adopt …they didn't move here with the intent to change the way things are, they here because of the way things are.
They and many of the other local residents don’t want to live where in a more urban area.
"I don't want to see us become like those heavily congested areas. People may say they are a friendly community, but on the road, they are rude. The more congested they become in traffic, the worse they get in driving."