What is a Revocable Living Trust?
A Revocable Living Trust is often referred to as a substitute for a Last Will and Testament and is a contract entered into by you to establish a separate entity, the Trust, which will own your assets. You retain control of those assets and have the right to change it, amend it or revoke it at any time.
Does the Revocable Living Trust prevent you from borrowing against assets in the Trust? No. Your ability to borrow against assets in the Trust has not been affected in any way.
How does a Revocable Living Trust help me to avoid probate? Once you have created your Revocable Living Trust, you can avoid probate on all of the assets that you transfer into the Trust or assets that you name your Revocable Living Trust as a beneficiary of. By transferring your assets into the Trust, your assets are then owned by the Trust while you are alive or upon your death, and upon your death, the Trust operates to provide for the distribution of those assets to your beneficiaries pursuant to your instructions stated in the Revocable Living Trust.