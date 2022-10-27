The fall quarterly meeting of the Floral city Heritage Council was slated to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The event was set to take place at the Community House in the Floral City Town Center.
Members and guests were set to share a “pitch in” dinner from dishes brought in by the members at 7 p.m.
Dinner was followed by a “Snippet of History” at 7:30 p.m. and then the business meeting followed.
A charter member of the Heritage Council and long standing contributing member of the Citrus County Historical Society, Inc. is Tom Ritchie, who served as guest speaker.
As director of the Floral City Heritage Museum, Ritchie has recently constructed a small exhibit that focuses on the cattle ranching industry in this part of Florida.
Members were sworn in for another year, along with new members - Jeanne DeFelice, Shawn McNamara, Joe Brown and Tim Dutton.
They discussed upcomging events, including the Annual Floral City Heritage Days – “Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriage Rides”, “A Frontier Christmas.” This event will be in place of the past “Floral City Folk Day” that was traditionally held on the Saturday following “Candles, Carols, N’ Carriages”.
The group will also be working on a celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Floral City’s founding with a “Spring into History” event that includes a Grand “14 Decades of History” parade.
That event is slated for Saturday 25, March 2023.
Residents and visitors are invited to visit the Floral City Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store any Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Visit www.floralcityhc.org for more information or call and leave a message at (352) 419-4257.