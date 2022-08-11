Rainfall:
After a slow start to the wet season, rainfall amounts were higher in July.
Overall, our region received about 7.6 inches of rain last month, close to the historical average (8.3 inches) for July.
So far this summer (June – July) we’ve received about 12 inches of rain, much lower than last summer (22 inches) during those same months.
A drier start to our rainy season this year has kept water levels in many areas from rising very quickly.
But we’ve still got a couple months left in the wet season, and the peak of hurricane season isn’t until mid-September, so plenty of chances for high water this year.
Region-wide aquifer levels are currently in the 65th percentile, lower than they were a year ago (80th percentile) because of less rainfall this summer.
Withlacoochee River
(from the Green Swamp downstream past Hwy 200):
Along the Withlacoochee River, water levels and flows increased in July.
Higher rainfall in portions of the Green Swamp caused river levels to rise more significantly from Dade City to Ridge Manor (Hwy 50).
Farther downstream, the river has seen only modest gains in recent weeks, due to less rainfall and the fact that the river’s floodplain is wider and requires more rain to fill adjacent wetlands.
It also takes 3-4 weeks for rainfall in the Green Swamp to reach downstream portions of the river near Hwy 44 and 200.
While water levels and flows did increase over the past month, they remain significantly lower than last year, a result of less overall rainfall so far this summer.
Additional rainfall throughout the river’s watershed will continue to saturate soils and increase flows from the many tributaries that naturally drain into the Withlacoochee River.
Lake Panasoffkee and Wysong:
Last summer, Lake Panasoffkee rose 12 inches in July, a direct result of record high rainfall.
This summer has been a different story.
Lake levels held steady in July and are currently about 6 inches lower than they were on June 1st of this year.
Lake Panasoffkee has not seen a significant rise in water levels yet this summer because the area has experienced less rainfall over the past couple months.
Inflows (from Little Jones Creek and Shady Brook) are about the same as they were a month ago.
Outflow from Lake Pan to the Withlacoochee River, which fell sharply in June, has held relatively constant in July.
Downstream on the Withlacoochee River, the main gate of the Wysong Structure is currently fully raised, helping to conserve water upstream.
A year ago, the Wysong gates were almost fully lowered because river flows were much higher at this time last summer.
Currently, Lake Panasoffkee is 17 inches lower than it was a year ago, due to much less rainfall so far this summer.