The roaring 20s … 1920s, was all the rage last Friday night, at the annual Sumter County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. This year’s event is what Executive Director Jessica Kelly said was the organization’s most highly-attended gala yet.
The event was held at the Savannah Center in The Villages and was designed to honor local residents for everything from top business to volunteer work, as well as raise scholarship money for Sumter County students. The “Great Gatsby Gala” theme sparked creativity by those attending as they donned lots of feather and bead headpieces, with silver and black bling attire.
Funds raised during the event will be used to provide scholarships for Sumter County students.
Kelly said they had nearly 200 people in attendance and raised an estimated $16,000 in scholarship money for Sumter County students, which makes it the most they have ever raised for scholarships at the annual event.
Auction bids were a big part of the fundraising effort, with items in the silent auction that included a Kitchenaid mixer and gift cards to various locations. The live auction included a weekend excursion in Apalachicola provided by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and a Crystal River fishing charter donated by Circle Hook Fishing. Other live auction items were a Classic Henry Lever Action 22 caliber rifle, one week at Crescent Beach Condo and a Weber grill.
Kevin McDonald, organization president for the current year, spoke to the crowd about future plans and recent successes for the organization, including a new website added this past year.
They are also looking at creating a non-profit business section – all ways the Chamber can give back to the community, he said.
Members named to the board for the 2023 year were sworn in by Sumter County Judge Paul Militello. The event included a welcome, the swearing in, a silent and live auction, dinner and an awards ceremony.
Those honored included the Sumter County Fair Association as the Chamber Outstanding Non-Profit of the Year, Flamingo Real Estate and Management Outstanding Small Business of the Year, Tri-County Landscapes as Outstanding Large Business of the Year, Beth Hunt (the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office) as Business Woman of the Year and Lance Lowery (Lowery’s True Value in Bushnell), as Business Man of the Year.
Sponsors and donors for the event were Allen and Beth Hunt, Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, Big Country Fire Protection, Carried Away Gifts, the Chamber board of directors, Circle Hook Fishing Charters, Duteau Realty, Kevin and Leah McDonald of All State, Lowery’s True Value, Randy Mask, Raybon Auctions, SalesCorp USA, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Senior Living, T&D Concrete, T&D Pool Construction, The Flower Studio, Tim and Jessica Kelly, UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, United Southern Bank.
The Chamber also noted the contribution of Candice Hage, Judge Militello, Daylon Raybon, the Angler’s Club Catering and Bar Service, D.J. Phil Pasek, Fast Breaks Entertainment and Byron Faudie – eSports Photography.
Next up for the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce is their annual business expo, set for this spring.