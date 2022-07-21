Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week five in the series, with the focus on Paige Rotarius.
“Children are the future. As a teacher, it is imperative to influence students to know their potential, help them grow, and provide resources for them to be successful, socially and academically. Teachers must set students up for success for the rest of their lives,” said first grade teacher Paige Rotarious of her job as a teacher.
Rotarious teaches at Wildwood Elementary School and has been teaching for the past seven years. She is a 2014 graduate of Central Michigan University, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She majored in Early Childhood Development and Lifelong Learning and minored in Integrated Science and Reading in the elementary grades.
“I recently completed my master’s degree at Saint Leo University in Educational Leadership.”
“I credit my parents for supporting me financially and emotionally throughout my own educational career in college and as a professional. I am the first person in my immediate family to earn a bachelor’s degree and the first in my extended family to earn a master’s degree. I would not be where I am today without their love and support,” she said.
“My teaching career has many memorable moments. In general, seeing the growth of my students from the beginning of the school year to the end is the most memorable,” she said.
But also among her most rewarding moments in life, a trip to Germany to teach English for three weeks, while she was in college.
Rotarious said since she was a child, “I always knew I wanted to be an educator. Teachers have always had a positive impact on my life. Specifically, my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Meier, influenced me the most.
“Mrs. Meier had high expectations for her students, while making learning fun. I’ve always loved school and want to instill that love for learning and reading with my students.”
“In the primary grade levels, I’ve ensured that students love learning and provide them with the resources and skills necessary for their educational success,” said Rotarious.
“I hope to motivate students to become lifelong learners and always strive for their highest potential.”
She believes building relationships and genuinely caring for each student and their individual needs is crucial for student success. My favorite teaching quote is “They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel”.
She said her brother is an Aerospace Engineer in Houston, Texas and her parents recently moved from Michigan to Florida.
In her years of teaching, she said that the “classroom itself teaches everyone in there. Even as adults, we can learn from our students in every grade level. Teachers and students never stop learning and growing. In addition to learning from students, I’ve learned the importance of collaborating and sharing ideas with other educators to improve my own teaching instruction.”
Rotarious completed an internship through the Disney College Program, where she decided she would move from Michigan to Florida. My last week at Disney is where she interviewed to teach at Wildwood Elementary School.