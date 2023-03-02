court crowned

The 2023 Sumter County Queens, crowned last Saturday night prior to the annual Sumter County Fair, are shown. They are, back row: (left to right): Miss Teen Rylan Mask, Miss Sumter County Natalie Yates, Junior Miss Delani Sherman; (front row, left to right): Sumter Princess Brynlee Stanley and Little Miss Sumter Finley Crespo.

Recommended for you