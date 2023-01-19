Ronneisha Parris grew up in Royal, graduating from Wildwood Middle High School in 2019, with honors.
This year, after completing a four-year program, she will graduate Southeastern University with a nursing degree.
“Honestly it was a big God thing,” she said of her choice to go into nursing. She notes that while she had always had an interest in nursing, it was after she sought God’s direction in her career choice that it became clear to her.
A devout Christian, she has served her community in various ways over the years – from working with children’s ministry to public speaking. Even now, as she completes her degree, she is serving through ministries in Lakeland.
Earlier this week, she served as keynote speaker during the annual Royal MLK, Jr. event. She’s been speaking at small events for a while and this year, Royal event coordinator Beverly Steele asked her to be the main speaker for the event.
She is the daughter of Ronald Parris, Jr. and Deatra Newton.
Ronneisha has several scholarships that were awarded to help her with her education, including The Villages Dollars for Scholars, which fund a large part of her scholarship.
The African American Club of The Villages, UF Health in The Villages - formerly The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation and It Takes a Village, among several others, “…who have supported me throughout the journey,” she said.
Ronneisha shared both humor and intensity and as she spoke.
With humor, she asked if she could be real with them and told them that while she was asking them to close their eyes and imagine, they didn’t have to keep them closed – it was a long story. She said that Royal has been a safe space for many people, sharing a story that would take them back in time to 1965.
Ronneisha said a man named Jesse Woods walked out of a Wildwood store and was arrested for speaking to a local school teacher. His father, McArthur, immediately went to bail his son out of jail, paying the $50 bond. While they were elated to be reunited, they noticed that someone was following them on their trip home. McArthur felt the only way to keep his son safe was to return him to the jail.
She went on to say that while he was in jail, seven men, not law enforcement, gave him a brutal beating and left him for dead. He was discovered and rolled up in a carpet to hide the fact that he was still alive. He managed to get to Alabama. They sought help from former Florida Gov. Leroy Collins and Woods was brought back home. The men were brought up on charges, but Jesse chose not to testify and instead, to “save his community.”
Ronneisha said that the fear was they would face retribution, but it wouldn’t just be Jesse - it would be his entire family, citing what happened in the community of Rosewood. In that town, after a similar accusation, the entire community was destroyed and residents were sent fleeing.
“I am here today,” because of his choice, she said.
Ronneisha also referenced the story of Esther in the Bible, who was responsible for saving the life of her people, at the expense of her own life. She quoted from the Bible, sharing how Esther’s uncle, Mordecai, worked to convince Esther that it was up to her, “… for such a time as this you have been appointed.”
“She created history – she created our story,” Ronneisha said, citing parallels and noting that no matter what career paths Royal natives followed, no matter where they move to, they will “always come back to the safe space.”
She said she wanted to send out a call to action for her generation – noting their passion with issues that arise on social media. Urging them to be as passionate about their community.
Again, she quoted the Holy Bible, in Luke … “To whom much is given, much is required.”