Wildwood police officers Crystal Acevedo and Stevie Brave are working up something that just might have a lot of the city’s residents on the run in the near future – a 5K run to promote autism awareness and help provide assistance to those diagnosed with the condition.
The 2023 Wildwood Police Department Autism Awareness 5K Trail Fun Run is slated for Saturday, April 22 at Millenium Park and they’re working to get the word out now to get residents involved, registered and ready to run.
“It’s something he’s passionate about,” she said, noting that at the previous law enforcement agency where Brave worked, he was involved with autism awareness and has dealt with children at all levels on the spectrum.
“We have encountered families who have children with Autism who face complex challenges, each day, in caring for their loved ones. Some challenges are more difficult than others,” she noted.
“We have encountered situations where more resources are needed than we, as police officers, can provide. Therefore, we must band together to help our neighbors get their needed resources.
“As we all know, Wildwood is rapidly growing, and with that, more and more new residents are calling Wildwood home. Creating resources for these families is essential for increasing the quality of life for all our great community members.
Acevedo, whose duties include serving in community outreach for the department, said Brave approached her about helping to come up with something to benefit residents with autism.
The event will be a fun run, not a timed run, Acevedo said, adding will be likely be along a dirt path or road that will be marked out on the day of the 5K.
They are working with Jack and Allie – a non-profit that serves families dealing with autism. They will have representatives on site that day and funds will be utilized by ABELS Academy. ABELS is Applied Behavior Education and Life Skills and according their organization, “…provides an educational environment that promotes a child-centered approach to learning,” developing life skills and advancing family and community values.
The organization notes it was created to help children not making progress in their private and mainstream school placements.
Acevedo said they are located in Clermont and are open to anyone from anywhere.
The 5K sign-in is at 7 a.m., but participants must register online, prior to the race, so they can coordinate the event, according to Acevedo.
You can register by sending your name and phone number to: cacevedo@wildwood-fl.gov – they will contact you for additional information.
The race starts at 8 a.m. and the fee is $30 per participant, open to all ages. The fee also covers a 5K T-shirt that will be provided to each participant.
First through fifth place runners will receive awards and organizers will have snack and hydration stations set up around the course.
Acevedo said they have several events coming up in the future, including their current push for toiletries and old cell phones.
When responding to calls they find families in need of diapers, clothes for their children and food. Along with providing families with information on where to find community resources, they do actually provide some assistance.
Acevedo also works in community events for the city’s parks and recreation department.