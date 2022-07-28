Salvation Army Lt. Jeremy and Lt. Crystal Porter have joined the ranks the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties.
The Porters have been married for 12 years and have three children - Rian 12, Wade 10 and Sean 6.
They entered The Salvation Army Evangeline Booth College from Fort Myers in 2016. They were ordained and commissioned in June 2018.
Jeremy is originally from Island Falls, Maine and Crystal is from Ft. Myers. Prior to becoming Salvation Army officers, Jeremy served for 12 years in the United States Air Force with the rank of staff sergeant. He is a veteran of Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Global War on Terrorism.
He then worked for The Salvation Army in Fort Myers in various positions. These included: Life Skills Instructor, Human Resources, and Homeless Outreach.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources.
Crystal worked as the manager of an insurance agency and later for The Salvation Army in Ft. Myers, as the Christian Education Director. She has a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems Management.
The Porters enjoy watching baseball and playing outside with their children. They moved to Leesburg from Lake Worth, their first appointment since being commissioned. They served there as the corps officers for four years.
What they love most about being Salvation Army officers is participating in God’s plan for the redemption, restoration and reconciliation in peoples’ lives.
“We are excited to embrace the communities of Lake and Sumter Counties, joining the mission and serving alongside our neighbors.”