Jodi Sandoval and her family have had a rough couple of years.
In July of last year, she was living in Colorado and working at a longtime job when she was diagnosed with cancer. Jodi said she lost her job – after more than 10 years with company.
“Without a job in the middle of cancer treatment,” she said of her situation.
But the Sandovals were resilient and Jodi had always wanted to retire in Florida. Her husband Wayne suggested they just go ahead and grab that long term dream early and head south, so they packed up and moved to Lake Panasoffkee.
On the up side, her last tests showed she is cancer free. She’s working in administration for an Orlando company and Wayne operated a locksmith company in Colorado and has opened Sharkey’s Locksmith business locally and is working to build a client base.
Since purchasing their home, they’ve had some other issues – a new drain field, a new air conditioner.
Then, earlier this week, on their 30th wedding anniversary, they experienced a typical Florida rain storm and a Florida disaster - the top of a massive tree crashed into their master bathroom.
“I had just gotten back from visiting my mom,” she said, noting she had taken a late night flight and was taking a nap at their home on C.R. 430.
“I woke up to the rainstorm. I could hear the thunder,” she said, adding that there are people living in the house – Jodi, Wayne, their two daughters – Amberly and Amanda, and Amanda’ fiancé.
“All of us were in the living room, talking about how incredible it was,” she said of the thunder and lightning.
“In Colorado, we don’t have storms like this. All of a sudden we could see the lightning and heard this crash,” that shook the house and rocked the TV on the fireplace mantle where it sits.
She said they all jumped up and wondered what was going on.
Her husband opened the door to the front bedroom and found a tree from their neighbor’s yard had crashed onto their bathroom.
Jodi said the home is a singlewide mobile with an add-on and unfortunately, something she wasn’t able to get insured.
“I followed every lead I could and couldn’t get it insured,” she said.
Like a story about a gazebo that we published earlier, with the bad, came some good.
“I put a post on the Word of Mouth.”
She added photos and explained what had happened, saying they needed a little help.
“I had people showing up, emailing me, messaging me,” even tree companies offering to come out and help for free.
One resident showed up with his wife, “…hopped out of his truck with his chainsaw and went to work,” she said. Several other residents came by to help as well.
They got the tree off the house and some of their family members, who live in Gainesville, came and helped.
Another resident offered to bring them dinner and showed up with everything from the meal to drinks and cookies.
“Such lovely dinners. This town is magnificent. We’ve never lived in a small town like this. The outpouring was just overwhelming for me.”
They learned that it was going to cost them about $500 to dispose of it and another resident told them to take it to his place.
“You’ve got enough to deal with, I’ll take it for you,” she quoted him as saying.
A family member got them a deal in two nights in a hotel, but they are back at home now and will move forward with trying to get repairs done. They have to find a company to do the work and see what the costs are going to be.
She said her niece in Arizona started a Gofundme page for them. To find the page, you can go to Gofundme, type in Lake Panasoffkee and find the Sandoval family’s information.