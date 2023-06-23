The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving calls from a subject claiming to be an SCSO deputy (sometimes automated). The caller tells victims they must send money or buy gift cards for a designated amount so the victims can avoid arrest or similar language. Such calls have come from various numbers.
The sheriff's office notes that law enforcement agencies do not solicit payments from subjects. If you receive such a call, be aware - it is a scam. Do not send money, buy gift cards or provide the caller with personal information.
If you have questions regarding the authenticity of any law enforcement contact, call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621. #communityalert #scsoflorida #scamalert