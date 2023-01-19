The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving calls from a subject claiming to be an Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy (sometimes automated), who tell victims they have active warrants for their arrest, missed jury duty, or missed court dates.
The calls have come from various numbers, which appear to be internet-based, and are likely used as a "spoof" to disguise the number from which the call actually originates – instead they appear to be a number from the sheriff’s office.
We want to remind the public that deputies WILL NOT call you about these matters.
If you receive such a call, be aware it is a scam and DO NOT send money, buy gift cards or provide the caller with personal information!
Once again If you have questions regarding the authenticity of any law enforcement contact, call the sheriff’s office directly at 352-793-2621.