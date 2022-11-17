This year’s Dade fun was “better than ever, in many ways,” according to co-coordinator Karen Cloud of the annual Haunted Halloween event.
Each year, the park is transformed for two nights on the last weekend of October, as scouts mesh up some scares on the walking trail and the sheriff’s office staff scare up some frights for the haunted house.
In addition to all the frightful thrills, there were plenty of games, crafts and candy to go around. A total of 48 groups supported this year’s event – while some made donations, others volunteered to be on site, throwing out scares, running games and hosting craft stations. A total of 178 volunteers donated their time and effort to haunted weekend.
This year, the Boy Scouts took over the trail, gaining some help from local Girl Scouts.
They had a large crowd come out on Saturday, along with lots of free areas – Scarecrow Street and Trick or Treat Trail, where five different groups set up games and gave out candy for free.
They kept the games and crafts in the first two pavilions this year, where they made tickets available for .50 cents each. The funds are used for Dade’s Youth scholarships, Cloud said.
Both the Art Club and Interact Club from South Sumter High School joined the Dade’s Youth members this year, in volunteering their time. The club members assisted with face painting and the puppet show.
“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office took the Haunted House in the lodge to a new, scary level and the Sumter Fire and EMS crew were on with the incredible ladder truck on display both nights ...giving out firemen hats and treats,” she said.
CEMEX provided the lights for the night event and Nathan Sullivan, M & N Auto, took care of adding even more lights for the parking area, which his crew manned both nights, according to Cloud.
“Nathan also donated the huge canvas bags for all kids under 12 for trick or treating.”
Cloud noted the number of people it takes to make a successful event possible, citing Sumter as an “…incredible community I know we are all very proud to be a part of.”
Those volunteers include members of the Dade Battlefield Society – a group that hosts various park events throughout the year.
Park staff, the youth, the business and private community all come together to offer up the fall fun.