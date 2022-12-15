South Sumter High School students took part in a “color war” last month. The event was sponsored by the AVID program at the school.
Lacy Holloway is the AVID Coordinator, in charge of planning and executing the week-long event.
“The color war itself is the culminating activity that celebrates the end of College and Career Awareness Week. It is a colorful, wet, messy, relay that all students can participate in if they choose. The relay usually has about 300 students, divided into grade-level teams while the rest of the student body watches and cheers for their grade level,” Holloway said.
College and Career Awareness Week is a district-wide week and each school with the AVID program celebrates in a different way. All the Sumter schools, except Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School have AVID as part of their programming.
The motto for the week was: “Enroll, Enlist, Employ” and its goal is to raise awareness of the different options the students have after high school - either enrolling in college or a technical school, enlisting in the military, or being employed in the workforce.
“We want every student to graduate with a path in mind for their future,” she said.
