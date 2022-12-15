Emily Clayton placed in the top three for chair placement and earned first trumpet at Florida State University (FSU). Clayton attended the FSU Tri-State Festivals, in Tallahassee, earlier this month.
The event included the top students from Alabama, Florida and Georgia. She played in the band under the direction of Dr. Laura Singletary, from Texas Christian University. They practiced together for two days and then put on a concert on Dec. 4, in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. They played advanced high school/ college level literature.