Raiders take three of four
The 6-2 South Sumter Raiders won the last three of their four games – taking on Hudson on Monday, Dec. 19. It was Raiders 65 to Hudson’s 21.
They took Citrus on Wednesday, Dec. 14 – 59-13 and Tavares on Friday, Dec. 16. – Raiders 59, Tavares 15.
In a game against the Leesburg Jackets, Leesburg took the win, 65-53.
Next up for the Raiders – Northside Christian, game time 3 p.m.
Wildwood girls 9-1
It was a win for Wildwood in the game girls’ basketball game between the Cats and the South Sumter Raiders – 77-12.
It was Trinidy Harris with 30 points for the Cats, Zoey Brown with 11 and Zaria Weaver with 10, leading the way on the scoreboard.
In the first quarter, it was 25-2. The Cats scored 22, 13 and 17 in the respective quarters.
The Cats followed up with an away game against Gainesville, taking the win 62-44.
They were set to play Keystone Heights on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The home game was slated for 7:30 p.m.
Lady Raiders
On Dec. 19, it was the Lady Raiders against Hernando, with Hernando taking the win by a slim two points, 61-59.
Wildcats taking the challenge
The 5-3 Wildwood Wildcats took the Leesburg Hornets, 59-51 in boys’ varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 15. Zechariah Poyser earned Player of the Game for the home challenge against the Hornets.
They followed up with a win against Trinity Catholic on Friday, Dec. 16, winning 66-24. The Cats scored 18, 20, 15 and 13 in the quarters, respectively. Adyn Corbin earned Player of the Game title.
The Cats were set to play tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22 against Redeemer Christian. The away game time is 6:30 p.m.
Art in the Capitol competition
Middle school students from across the district submitted original pieces of art to enter the annual Art in the Capitol competition. The works included paintings, drawings, collages, prints and mixed media.
This year’s theme was Florida’s Divine Beauty and Serenity.
One work was selected as Best School Entry for each of Sumter’s County’s middle schools. The Best of Show from those works was sent on to the Florida Capitol to be put on display during the legislative session.
Nashaly Soto, Wildwood Middle High School’s work was named Best of Show and her work will be put on display in the Florida State Capitol.
The Best of School Entry winners were: Kadejah Massey - South Sumter Middle School, Leighanna Bellah – The Villages Charter Middle School.