Wildwood Wildcats Girls’ Basketball
The Wildwood Wildcats Girls’ Varsity Basketball team is 10-0 in their district standings, moving on and set to play South Sumter on Dec. 13 and Gainesville on Dec. 16.
On Dec. 12, the Wildwood Wildcats Girls’ basketball team took P.K. Yonge 66-28.
On Dec. 9, it was the Leesburg Jackets Wildcat win – 89-7 and on Dec. 6, the Wildcats took Vanguard, 68-25.
Nov. 30, it was Wildwood and Lecanto – Cats win, 66-26, following a Nov. 29 win against Dunnellon – 68-45.
The 1A District 7 Wildwood Wildcats Girls’ team members are: Zoey Brown, Zaria Weaver, Adejah Corbin, Ramiya Blackwell, Trinidy Harris, Essiance Jasper, Nia Haugabrook, Alicia MCray and Caitlynne Clemons.
Wildwood Wildcats Boys’ Basketball
Adyn Corbin was named player of the game for the Dec. 6 Wildwood game against North Marion.
The Cats took the win 55-54.
On Dec. 12, the Cats played Mount Dora Academy.
The Cats were set to play Chiefland in a home game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Leesburg on Dec. 15, and Trinity Catholic on Dec. 16.
Corbin is averaging 18.2 points per game and player Malachi Martin has a 54% field goal average.
The 1A District 7 Cats are: Vincent Brown, Jr., Zayden Garcia, Adyn Corbin, Malachi Martin, Zechariah Poyser, Ben Bellamy, Jamari Dickens, Ryan Harrison, Shareef Jackson, Dallas Isham, Demetrice McCray, Terriyon Bryant, Shane Solomon and Jah’nathan Munn.
Raiders Boys’ Basketball
On Monday, Dec. 5 it was the South Sumter Raiders vs. East Ridge in an away game. The Raiders took the win, 53-44.
The Raiders took the win again on Dec. 7 against Lake Weir – 63-51.
South Sumter took Hope Academy on Dec. 12 in an away game, 74-43.
On Dec.9, it was Lecanto with the win, 58-53 in an away game for the Raiders.
It was another win for the Raiders on Dec. 12, against Hope Academy – 74-43.
The 3-1 Raiders were set to play the 2-3 Leesburg Jackets on Dec. 13. Citrus was next on the 14th and Tavares on the 16th.
Raiders varsity players this year are Jordan Everett, George Mullins, Elijah Adams, Casyn Parson, Stanley Young, Jarrell Luther, Justin Lowry, Timotheus Thomas, Logan Perry, Jayven Caine, Mikeen Harrison, Kaden Payne.
Raiders Girls’ Basketball
The 4A District 6 South Sumter Girls’ basketball team played Leesburg on Dec. 2, Leesburg had the win, 28-20.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, it was Forest in Ocala, with the win 62-22 and Dec. 7, Umatilla, 44-30.
On Dec. 9, South Sumter played Land O’ Lakes, the Gators took the win, 71-11.
The Raiders girls’ team was set to play Wildwood on the 13th and Hudson on the 15th.
This year’s varsity team members are: Ariel Lynn, Joany Ortero Rodriquez, Brianna Mills, Lanasia Dority, Emilee Vanzant, Emily Cowart, Cheyann Patterson, Dakeira James, Jayley Lewis, Alexia Coronado, Audrey Hansen, Cheyenne Rose, Janiyah Laskey and Savannah Brogan.