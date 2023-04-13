This year’s School Related Employees of the Year choices from each school are shown. Earl Everett (center) was named School Related Employee of the Year for the county. Shown left to right are honorees from their respective schools or departments: Deborah Daves – Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, Marsha Bressette – Bushnell Elementary School, Stacey Criswell - Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy, Patricia Fuchs - Wildwood Middle High School, Earl Everett – South Sumter High School, Shewanda Hart - South Sumter Middle School, Carl Colton - Transportation Department, Lisa Shoaf - Webster Elementary School, Linda Bonner - Facilities Department. Tina Mansfield – County Office, was also an honoree but is not pictured.