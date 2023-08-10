All summer, families have spent time on vacation and enjoying the summer break, but in recent weeks, it was time to plan for another school year. This week is it – the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Class is in session as of today- Thursday, Aug. 10 and it’s time for driver’s to take extra precautions and be aware of students traveling to and from school. Be aware of school bus stops and students walking or standing as they wait for transportation or travel to campus.
No passing busses stopped with their stop signs out, no speeding through school zones.
From the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV):
- All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn. (see diagram, TWO-LANE)
- On a highway divided by a paved median, all drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn. (see diagram, MULTI-LANE)
- The only time traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop, is if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. (see diagram, DIVIDED HIGHWAY)
- On a highway divided by a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least 5 feet wide, drivers moving in the opposite direction do not have to stop for the bus (painted lines or pavement markings are not considered barriers). However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus. (see diagram, DIVIDED HIGHWAY)
Penalties for passing stopped school bus include:
- Moving violation subject to citation; requirement to complete a basic Driver Improvement Course upon conviction; four points on your driver license; minimum fine of $165. If you pass on the side where children enter and exit, you will receive a minimum fine of $265.
From the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office:
Speeding in a school zone in Sumter County –
6-9 miles over limit - $156
10-14 miles over limit - $306
15-19 miles over limit - $406
20-29 miles over limit - $456
30 miles over limit – mandatory court appearance