Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to save the lives of the many homeless animals in our County. We highlight one special person every month who helps YOUR Humane Society SPCA meet our mission to protect animals in our area. We are celebrating our Volunteer of the Month for September 2022 - Pattie Black Schott!
As a child, Pattie traveled back and forth between her hometown of Philadelphia and Florida. Just like any child, each year, she hoped for a dog for Christmas. Finally, when she was 15, her boyfriend presented her with a toy poodle she named Charlie. It was instant love.
Once, as a pup, Charlie got sick, so Pattie took him on the public transit bus to the vet as she had no clue you weren’t supposed to do this.
“Charlie and I loved riding the bus, but one day a bus driver informed me that I wasn’t allowed to bring a dog on the bus. I had to tell Charlie his bus riding days were over, but we laughed and laughed about the fun we had!,” Schott said.
As an adult she has lived permanently in Florida - Tampa, Brandon and finally in Lake Panasoffkee, where she ultimately found YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“My love for dogs continues and I have four very special dogs with very different personalities,” she said.
There’s Aspen, Buddy and Itty Bitty, who are all older dogs, and her newest love, Lola, who she adopted from YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“Maybe I should have named her ‘Pip’ as she sure keeps our seniors active.” Schott was inspired to volunteer for several reasons – her love for all animals and YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s mission to protect animals.
“For me, it is a win-win situation. I get unconditional love and every animal gets love in return. This is very rewarding as some of the animals have never had anyone fuss over them or shower them with love,” she said.
Schott has organized and spearheaded other projects as well, such as fundraising and overseeing our 2022 major garden and beautification project. She approached several local businesses and found their generosity to be amazing.
Schott explained that to make the garden bloom, she and a few Master Gardeners who all happened to volunteer at our shelter, put their all into the project to make it beautiful and special. They spread soil and mulch, dug trenches and even laid a soaker system. She also helps with maintenance as well as organizing and overseeing Girl Scouts who volunteer to keep the garden beautiful.
At the time of the nomination, she worked as a volunteer in our busy office, but a paying position recently opened up and Schott became one of our administrative employees. She has since become the “Jill-of-all trades” handling many duties.
“My time at ‘YOUR Humane’ is relaxing, fun and gratifying because everyone is so committed to the same goal.”
Congratulations to Pattie Black Schott, our September 2022 Volunteer of the Month! If you are interested in volunteering with YOUR Humane Society SPCA, please give us a call at 352-793-9117 or email volunteering@hsspca.org. There are so many ways to donate your time.