A Bushnell man was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 31, for child pornography, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
David Ramsey was arrested on 25 counts of child pornography, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was served at the residence, according to the SCSO.
Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations, who also serve as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force (ICAC), received information that an individual residing at the Bushnell location was uploading child pornography, most of which depicted children under the age of 10. After several months of investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served this morning, according to the SCSO press release.
Ramsey is being held with a total bond of $380,000.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS